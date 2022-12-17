Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
KCPL Celebrating Return to Library Activities
The Knox County Public Library is celebrating a return to business not seen since the pandemic year of 2020. Library Board members joined those from the Bicknell-Vigo Library for a joint session yesterday in Bicknell. KCPL director Emily Bunyan is glad to see the numbers increase in the wake of...
wzdm.com
Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms Retirement Open House Set Next Week
Sheriff Tim Bottoms has announced that he will retire from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office effective December 31st after 38 years of service to the citizens of Gibson County. Sheriff Bottoms is currently finishing his 2nd term as Sheriff of Gibson County. He started his career with the Gibson...
wzdm.com
Joe Carie, 73, Vincennes
Joe Carie, 73, passed away at 11:15 pm on December 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his two daughters and son. Joe was born on April 23, 1949 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Earl and Emalene (Halter) Carie. Joe married Eva Bond on November 22, 1969, and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2014.
wzdm.com
KC Commissioners Considering Use of ARPA Dollars for Space Study
The Knox County Commissioners are considering a use of just over 25-thousand dollars in ARPA dollars for a space study. The study would focus on the Courthouse and other nearby County buildings. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the study will lay out the best use of space in the...
wzdm.com
UPDATE: Vincennes Couple Die in Car-Semi Accident on U.S. 41 Just South of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple was killed last night in a car-semi accident on U.S. 41 northbound just south of Vincennes. The accident happened when the semi, driven by 60 year old Russell L. Wilson of Princeton, was crossing U.S. 41 southbound from Industrial Park Drive. A State Police report claims Wilson had to stop for southbound traffic, with his semi-trailer blocking both northbound lanes. While his truck blocked the lanes, the car driven by 68 year old Craig Wissel struck the trailer.
wzdm.com
DCH Workers Enjoy “Jubilee” Christmas
In the spirit of the season, employees of Daviess Community Hospital recently selected “ornaments” from a tree at the hospital and either purchased gifts or made monetary donations to the “Jubilee Christmas” project. The project helps approximately 250 families and 600 children each year in Daviess County.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Schools See Significant Rise in Budget for 2023
Vincennes Community Schools officials have received their final budget for the coming year. The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has set the Corporation budget at $38,104,000, — a $6,000 decrease from the budget estimate. The final budget is up significantly from last year’s budget — especially in the Education and Operations funds.
wzdm.com
KC Commissioners Release First Draft of ARPA Spending Plan
The Knox County Commissioners have released a draft copy of plans for spending American Rescue Plan Act money. The Commissioners, along with Knox County Council, are considering how to spend just over $3 million in remaining ARPA funds. The money is leftover from spending $4 million of their allocation on the Knox County Jail expansion.
wzdm.com
Gas Prices Back Below 3 Dollars a Gallon Statewide; Vincennes Gas Hovering Below 3 Bucks a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has dipped below $3.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says Indiana’s average price for regular unleaded Wednesday was $2.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Tuesday and 12-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average. In Vincennes, prices are hovering around three dollars per gallon.
wzdm.com
“Cops and Kids” Shopping Together Today in Washington
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place today at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow them to...
wzdm.com
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
wzdm.com
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 12/22
(Lady Warriors Win Battle of Unbeatens) The North Knox Lady Warriors extended a small lead with a late third quarter charge, as they defeated Linton 37-26 in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 2A. Lexi Primus led the Lady Warriors with 15 in the victory. The 2A Number...
wzdm.com
GSH “Giving Tree” Still Giving to Kids
Employees of Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes have been busy these past few weeks purchasing gifts for the hospital’s annual Giving Tree. Thanks to their generosity, 170 children will have a little something extra for them under the tree Christmas morning. Through the Giving Tree program, hospital employees bought...
wzdm.com
Closing Reminder for Vincennes City Offices for Christmas
Vincennes City Government offices will close this Friday and on Monday, December 26th for Christmas. Also, City offices will close for New Year’s on Friday, December 30th and Monday, January second. Trash collection will not be affected in either of those weeks. Recycling collection be affected; the next recycling...
wzdm.com
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/20
The South Knox Girls Basketball is now 8-4 after rolling over Tecumseh 63-46. Ella Bobe paced the Lady Spartans with a game high 25 points. Delaynee Coomes added 16 points while Bren Hill chipped in with 13 points for the Spartans who nailed 12 3’s in the game. (Tonight’s...
wzdm.com
City Officials Ready for Chilly Blast
Colder weather is forecast to start Friday, and last through Christmas weekend. Temperatures could be in the single digits to below zero at times throughout the weekend to come. However, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is sure City street crews are ready, come what may. However, Mayor Yochum reminds everyone extreme...
wzdm.com
Two Dead After Crash on 41 Northbound South of Vincennes
A car-semi accident has left two dead on U.S. 41 northbound at Industrial Park Drive just south of Vincennes. The accident was reported sometime around 8:00 p.m. A passenger vehicle was reported to be up under the semi, with heavy extrication needed. The Knox County Coroner’s office was called in to investigate.
Comments / 0