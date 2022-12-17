A Vincennes couple was killed last night in a car-semi accident on U.S. 41 northbound just south of Vincennes. The accident happened when the semi, driven by 60 year old Russell L. Wilson of Princeton, was crossing U.S. 41 southbound from Industrial Park Drive. A State Police report claims Wilson had to stop for southbound traffic, with his semi-trailer blocking both northbound lanes. While his truck blocked the lanes, the car driven by 68 year old Craig Wissel struck the trailer.

