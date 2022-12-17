Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Wisconsin Dells' Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows

Incoming snow, dropping temps, and high winds for the Madison area right before the Christmas weekend means holiday travelers will be facing complications. Kwik Trip employees and a Good Samaritan rushed to help the person, who was unconscious and bleeding on the ground.
nbc15.com
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Lotus!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a new addition to the family this holiday season, and aren’t afraid to take on some kitten antics, look no further than this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week!. Lotus is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair kitten with butterscotch fur...
nbc15.com
Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm
Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
nbc15.com
Snow Angels in need of volunteers to help seniors with snow removal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Are you ready to be a Snow Angel this winter? As much of the Badger State prepares for a near-blizzard in the coming days, snow removal may be top of mind for residents. The volunteer-based Snow Angels program helps seniors to remove the snow dumped on driveways...
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said. The city is also closing offices at 2 p.m. Thursday through...
nbc15.com
WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door
WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door

Leading up to the Thursday and Friday snow, drivers are prepping trucks and getting ready for a busy weekend.
nbc15.com
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
captimes.com
28 Madison area restaurants open on Christmas Eve / Christmas Day
Whether you’re looking to make your holiday a little easier or Dec. 25 is just another Sunday for you, a variety of Madison-area pubs, cafes and restaurants are open this Christmas weekend to meet your needs. Days and hours listed were verified at the time of publishing, but all...
nbc15.com
Winter storm begins tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
nbc15.com
Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.
nbc15.com
Madison, Dane Co. closes their non-essential services late Thursday & Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter storms imminent, both Madison and Dane Co. officials are making changes in their daily operations starting Thursday afternoon. In Madison, offices will close at 2 p.m. and staff will work from home for the rest of that day and on Friday. Because they will be working virtually, the city assured residents that they will be responding to phone calls and emails.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
nbc15.com
Tow companies predict high call volume for winter storm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The inbound winter weather will make driving in the Madison area challenging, and ahead of the storm, towing companies are anticipating a high call volume based on previous snow events this year. Leading up to the Thursday and Friday snow, drivers are prepping trucks and getting ready for a busy weekend.
nbc15.com
Madison should expect slippery roads into next week, Streets Division warns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison drivers should expect to find slippery and snow-covered roads for days after this week’s impending winter weather system passes, the city’s Streets Division warned on the eve of the storm’s arrival. “Streets Division crews will be out, but everyone who elects to...
nbc15.com
UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. executive, highway commissioner urge caution ahead of possible ‘whiteout’ conditions
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter conditions we will see over the next few days in southern Wisconsin will cause for some difficulties on the road, according to the Dane County executive and highway commissioner. The Dane Co. officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how travelers...
