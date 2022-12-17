Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
Winter buying spree is on two days before arctic blast arrives
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s no other way to put it – it’s dreary and the cold blast is just around the corner this weekend. That means many people have been on a little bit of a winter buying spree to stock up on supplies and it’s not just the big-name retailers seeing an uptick in business. Rural stores are seeing the influx of shopper preparing for the cold snap, and it’s not just bread and milk.
wbrc.com
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
wbrc.com
CVS, Walgreens place limits on certain OTC pediatric medications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are putting limits on the amount of cold medicine you can buy for your kids. The move comes amid a surge of flu, COVID and other respiratory illnesses. Increased demand for over-the-counter medications like children’s pain and fever reducers is what prompted...
wbrc.com
AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, AT&T is planning to lay off 23 Birmingham employees by Jan. 16. An AT&T spokesperson said despite the cuts, the company continues to invest in the Birmingham area and the hundreds of employees working in the city.
wbrc.com
On Your Side showing you how quickly cold temps can turn dangerous
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the bitter cold temperatures heading our way, we’re On Your Side with a look at just how quickly these temperatures can turn dangerous. A thermal imaging camera, like the ones used by first responders to find people in search and rescue scenarios, provides a good visual of what bitterly cold temperatures can do to the body.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission President touches on Birmingham-Southern’s financial aid request
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College is in a financial hole and seeking millions from the state, city and county, while also trying to replenish its endowment with private donations. Today we’re hearing dozens of people have been calling their Jefferson County Commissioners with opinions on the proposed bailout.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa agency checks on vulnerable in coming cold blast
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The brutal cold on the way to Alabama this weekend could spell trouble for the vulnerable. Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa is checking on those who might be exposed to the biting cold such as the homeless and elderly. The head of Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa estimates around 10% of the total population in Tuscaloosa County is vulnerable.
wbrc.com
Local fire departments gear up for busy holiday weekend with freezing cold temps expected
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With bitter cold temperatures expected to hit by the end of the week, local fire departments are gearing up and expecting to see an increase in emergency calls. Crews say it’s already been a busy fire season, and preparing now can help prevent more emergency calls.
wbrc.com
Folks complaining about health concerns from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A landfill fire in Moody is still burning, and complaints are pouring in from people living miles away concerned about the bad air quality and smell. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with St. Clair County officials Monday, attempting to discuss next steps. One of...
wbrc.com
One Roof asking hospitals to not discharge unhoused, medically fragile patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An organization that works to prevent and end homelessness wants to encourage local hospitals to not discharge medically fragile individuals who are unhoused during this time as much of the country experiences extremely cold temperatures. One Roof, an organization who seeks to end homelessness through “advocacy,...
wbrc.com
On Your Side: How to dress warm for the Arctic blast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of us will choose to stay inside when this arctic blast hits in a couple of days, but some may not have that luxury. If you have to be out, what should you wear to keep yourself warm?. You may want to check your...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham to open warming station Thursday through Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the windy and cold temperatures moving into the Birmingham area Thursday night, the City of Birmingham is opening a warming station Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25. The city is partnering with the Jimmie Hale Mission and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex to open the...
wbrc.com
Warming stations open ahead of cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As bitterly cold weather approaches, several warming stations across the state have opened their doors to ensure a safe place for those in need. See the list below for options. Chilton Co. Chilton County Sheriff’s Office: Lobby area of the Chilton County Jail beginning Thursday, December...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
wbrc.com
Start thinking about winterizing your vehicle now
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you know it’s cold and it’s going to even more frigid on Friday. Now is the time to start thinking about your vehicle. Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said they are expecting more than one hundred million people to be traveling by car this year across the country. But, with freezing temperatures likely to hit right around the holiday, Ingram said it is crucial you prepare your car.
wbrc.com
Family of 10 finds creative ways to make ends meet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While inflation is slowing some, it’s not fast enough for some households. We spoke to a big family in Tuscaloosa to see how they’re finding ways to make ends meet. Busy doesn’t even begin to describe what it’s like around the Cade household....
wbrc.com
Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’. Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks...
wbrc.com
Chilton Co. opening first warming shelter ahead of cold weekend; donations needed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With bitter cold temperatures on the way, Chilton County Sheriff’s Department is opening their doors for anyone in need. The county is opening a warming shelter for the first time ever to help those with unreliable sources of heat. County Sheriff John Shearon said when...
wbrc.com
Hanukkah celebrations continue around Birmingham amid antisemitism rise
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of Hanukkah comes amid a rise in antisemitism across the country. The CEO of the Birmingham Jewish Federation said the irony is not lost on him that antisemitism is on the rise saying that Hanukkah is really all about overcoming prejudice. But he’s choosing...
wbrc.com
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers kicking off new partnership with Missing Person cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is partnering with Season of Justice, a nonprofit out of Indiana, to provide funding which can help solve cold cases. The nonprofits hope together they can solve more Alabama cold cases and bring closure to more families. To jumpstart the initiative, they are...
Comments / 0