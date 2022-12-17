ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Winter buying spree is on two days before arctic blast arrives

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s no other way to put it – it’s dreary and the cold blast is just around the corner this weekend. That means many people have been on a little bit of a winter buying spree to stock up on supplies and it’s not just the big-name retailers seeing an uptick in business. Rural stores are seeing the influx of shopper preparing for the cold snap, and it’s not just bread and milk.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

CVS, Walgreens place limits on certain OTC pediatric medications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are putting limits on the amount of cold medicine you can buy for your kids. The move comes amid a surge of flu, COVID and other respiratory illnesses. Increased demand for over-the-counter medications like children’s pain and fever reducers is what prompted...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, AT&T is planning to lay off 23 Birmingham employees by Jan. 16. An AT&T spokesperson said despite the cuts, the company continues to invest in the Birmingham area and the hundreds of employees working in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

On Your Side showing you how quickly cold temps can turn dangerous

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the bitter cold temperatures heading our way, we’re On Your Side with a look at just how quickly these temperatures can turn dangerous. A thermal imaging camera, like the ones used by first responders to find people in search and rescue scenarios, provides a good visual of what bitterly cold temperatures can do to the body.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa agency checks on vulnerable in coming cold blast

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The brutal cold on the way to Alabama this weekend could spell trouble for the vulnerable. Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa is checking on those who might be exposed to the biting cold such as the homeless and elderly. The head of Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa estimates around 10% of the total population in Tuscaloosa County is vulnerable.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Folks complaining about health concerns from Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A landfill fire in Moody is still burning, and complaints are pouring in from people living miles away concerned about the bad air quality and smell. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with St. Clair County officials Monday, attempting to discuss next steps. One of...
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

One Roof asking hospitals to not discharge unhoused, medically fragile patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An organization that works to prevent and end homelessness wants to encourage local hospitals to not discharge medically fragile individuals who are unhoused during this time as much of the country experiences extremely cold temperatures. One Roof, an organization who seeks to end homelessness through “advocacy,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

On Your Side: How to dress warm for the Arctic blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of us will choose to stay inside when this arctic blast hits in a couple of days, but some may not have that luxury. If you have to be out, what should you wear to keep yourself warm?. You may want to check your...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham to open warming station Thursday through Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the windy and cold temperatures moving into the Birmingham area Thursday night, the City of Birmingham is opening a warming station Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25. The city is partnering with the Jimmie Hale Mission and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex to open the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Warming stations open ahead of cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As bitterly cold weather approaches, several warming stations across the state have opened their doors to ensure a safe place for those in need. See the list below for options. Chilton Co. Chilton County Sheriff’s Office: Lobby area of the Chilton County Jail beginning Thursday, December...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Start thinking about winterizing your vehicle now

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you know it’s cold and it’s going to even more frigid on Friday. Now is the time to start thinking about your vehicle. Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said they are expecting more than one hundred million people to be traveling by car this year across the country. But, with freezing temperatures likely to hit right around the holiday, Ingram said it is crucial you prepare your car.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Family of 10 finds creative ways to make ends meet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While inflation is slowing some, it’s not fast enough for some households. We spoke to a big family in Tuscaloosa to see how they’re finding ways to make ends meet. Busy doesn’t even begin to describe what it’s like around the Cade household....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’. Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy