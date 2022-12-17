TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you know it’s cold and it’s going to even more frigid on Friday. Now is the time to start thinking about your vehicle. Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said they are expecting more than one hundred million people to be traveling by car this year across the country. But, with freezing temperatures likely to hit right around the holiday, Ingram said it is crucial you prepare your car.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO