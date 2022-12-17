The Scene at WrapWomen’s Changemakers Dinner 2022: From Claire Foy to Niecy Nash (Exclusive Photos)

Read full article on original website
WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2022 Speaker Portrait Gallery: Thuso Mbedu, Claire Foy, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more (Exclusive Photos)
On Dec. 14, the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology met to inspire and empower each other with education, discussions, workshops and networking
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Sonya Eddy, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 55
The actress's friend Octavia Spencer announced the news Tuesday: "The world lost another creative angel"
Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party Lineup to Feature ‘SNL’ Cast Members, Please Don’t Destroy Trio
The holiday special is co-hosted by Dolly Parton, who will perform along with Sia, Latto and others
‘Firefly Lane’ Stars on Their Friendship On and Offscreen and Eerie Connections: ‘It’s Like I’m Watching a Version of Myself’
Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl and their younger counterparts in the Netflix series tell TheWrap about developing their dynamic
Stephanie Bissonnette, Cast Member of ‘Mean Girls the Musical,’ Dies at 32
The "fiercest talent Broadway has ever known" had a rare form of brain cancer
‘Fire of Love’ Makes Oscars Documentary Shortlist, But ‘Good Night Oppy’ Snubbed
Other nonfiction films on the list include "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," "All That Breathes," "Navalny" and "Moonage Daydream"
As Holidays Arrive, Oscars Screening Room Fills Up With Everything But ‘Avatar’ and ‘Babylon’
178 films are now available for voters to stream, including almost all of the main Best Picture contenders
Why Cecily Strong Kept Her ‘SNL’ Exit a Secret Until Hours Before the Show
"I am ready to go, but I'll always know home is here," she wrote
Taylor Swift and Diane Warren Edge Out Billie Eilish and Trent Reznor in Oscar Music Shortlists
In the score category, John Williams could possibly net his 53rd Oscar nom next month
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Won’t Return in James Gunn’s First Phase of DC
I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG, The Rock shared
Jeremy Clarkson to Remain Host of ITV’s ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Despite ‘Violent Misogynistic’ Meghan Markle Column
"We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz show on television," the network's Kevin Lygo said
Justin Bieber Close to Selling Music Rights in Near $200 Million Deal
The "Peaches" singer is reportedly circling the deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, backed by Blackstone
Here Are All the Major Netflix Shows Canceled in 2022
The streamer's latest programming cuts have included "The Midnight Club" and "Warrior Nun"
‘Wildcat’ Film Review: Young Veteran and Baby Ocelot Heal Each Other in Moving Nature Doc
First-time filmmakers go deep into the Peruvian jungle for tale of redemption
New Holiday Movies and TV Specials to Watch in 2022: A Seasonal Viewing Guide
Where to watch new Christmas movies with Dolly Parton, Octavia Spencer, Rita Moreno, Freddie Prinze Jr, and more
‘The Whale’ Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand
This claustrophobic adaptation of a play simultaneously feels like a departure and entirely of a piece with his filmography
Tom Cruise Shows Off the ‘Biggest Stunt in Cinema History’ in New ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Featurette (Video)
This is far and away the most dangerous thing weve ever attempted, director Christopher McQuarrie says
Loki and Mobius Team Up Once More in First Footage for ‘Loki’ Season 2 (Video)
Of course, it might be "a little over the top"
