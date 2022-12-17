Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Georgia Man with Ties to White Supremacist Organization Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Racially Motivated Shootings
A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to a federal hate crime and a firearms violation for shooting into two Clayton County convenience stores in an attempt to kill those inside because of their race and ethnicity. According to information presented in court, on July 30, 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth, 48,...
DHS’ Public Charge Final Rule Goes into Effect on Dec. 23
On Dec. 23, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility final rule will go into effect. This final rule, which was previously announced, provides clarity and consistency for noncitizens on how DHS will administer the public charge ground of inadmissibility. This final rule restores the historical understanding of a “public charge” that had been in place for decades before the previous administration began to consider supplemental public health benefits such as Medicaid and nutritional assistance as part of the public charge inadmissibility determination.
New England TSA Officers Find Unusual Prohibited Items
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Portland International Jetport stopped a traveler with unusual prohibited items on December 14. TSA New England tweeted that the man had a homemade firearm and a hatchet in his carry-on bag. Law enforcement were called to the scene. The tweet added that it was the third firearm caught at the airport this year.
DHS Opens 23.1 Small Business Innovation Research Solicitation
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 23.1 Solicitation is now open and accepting applications from U.S. small businesses interested in submitting research proposals for seven diverse homeland security technology needs. “One of the best ways for small business to begin partnering with DHS is with...
Two Tennessee Men Arrested for Planning Attacks on Law Enforcement and FBI Office Over Jan. 6 Charges
A criminal complaint was unsealed Friday charging Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, Tennessee, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, Tennessee, with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. Kelley and Carter made their initial appearance in federal court today in Knoxville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook. Both defendants have been detained. Carter has a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.
Intended U.S. Candidate for WCO Secretary General Connects with Customs Leaders in Middle East
In December 2022, intended U.S. candidate for the WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders held a number of engagements with senior customs leaders in Bahrain on the margins of the WCO Policy Commission followed by a visit with Federal Customs in the United Arab Emirates. This Middle East trip offered Mr. Saunders the opportunity to have substantive engagements with senior customs leaders from all over the world.
Coast Guard Announces 2022 Hopley Yeaton Cutter Excellence and Superior Cutterman Award Winners
The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recipients of the 2022 Hopley Yeaton Cutter Excellence and Superior Cutterman Awards. The winners were selected from amongst a highly competitive pool of nominees. Cutter Excellence Award:. (1) Large Cutter: USCGC MIDGETT (WMSL 757) (2) Medium Cutter: USCGC DAUNTLESS (WMEC 624) (3) Small Cutter:...
Disaster Recovery Funding Slow to Reach Affected Communities
Hurricanes and wildfires affected millions of people in the U.S. and its territories in 2017 and 2018, and the U.S. government provided approximately $39 billion in grants to help with recovery efforts. But funding for housing activities—such as home repairs—has been slow to reach affected communities. The Government...
DHS Moves Nearly 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso; Average Daily Encounters Down 40 Percent
Over the last week, the Department of Homeland Security has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights. USBP has also alleviated capacity in the sector by moving almost 6,000 other migrants through lateral decompression to other sectors for further immigration enforcement proceedings. Average daily encounters have also dropped 40 percent — from roughly 2,500 a day to roughly 1,500 a day — over the last three days as we continue to work with partners in Mexico to discourage disorderly migration and disrupt criminal smuggling operations.
Options for Nonimmigrant Workers Following Termination of Employment
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is providing information for nonimmigrant workers whose employment has terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily. These workers may have several options for remaining in the United States in a period of authorized stay based on existing rules and regulations. Below is a compilation of options...
Retired ARCYBER Commanding General Joins Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton has announced that Stephen Fogarty—a retired lieutenant general with extensive cyber, intelligence, and information technology (IT) experience—has joined the company as a senior executive advisor. In this role, Fogarty will help lead the development of threat-informed defensive and offensive cyber strategies and solutions to expand...
