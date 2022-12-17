Over the last week, the Department of Homeland Security has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights. USBP has also alleviated capacity in the sector by moving almost 6,000 other migrants through lateral decompression to other sectors for further immigration enforcement proceedings. Average daily encounters have also dropped 40 percent — from roughly 2,500 a day to roughly 1,500 a day — over the last three days as we continue to work with partners in Mexico to discourage disorderly migration and disrupt criminal smuggling operations.

EL PASO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO