hstoday.us
Pandemic Stimulus Funding Increases Federal R&D Investment
Federal research and development (R&D) funding has increased since 2012—most recently because of COVID-19 stimulus funding. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports that five agencies obligated the majority of federal R&D funding with the Departments of Defense (DOD) and Health and Human Services (HHS) accounting for nearly 80 percent in fiscal year 2021. HHS has mainly funded research, while DOD mainly funds development. However, HHS has become a major funder of development in recent years because of COVID-19 stimulus funding. HHS averaged less than 1 percent in development funding through fiscal year 2019 but reported 37 percent of its R&D obligations were for development in fiscal year 2021. Of the estimated $179.5 billion in federal R&D obligations in fiscal year 2021, about two-thirds went to organizations outside the federal government. In fiscal year 2021, industry, universities, and colleges received the majority of these external R&D obligations—almost $90 billion.
IPR Center Partners with Pharmaceutical Security Institute to Prevent Fake Drugs from Reaching Patients
The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced a new partnership between Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Pharmaceutical Security Institute (PSI) to combat illicit pharmaceutical trade and protect patients from the health and safety threats posed by counterfeit medications, Dec. 19. Alongside PSI, which represents pharmaceutical companies...
Intended U.S. Candidate for WCO Secretary General Connects with Customs Leaders in Middle East
In December 2022, intended U.S. candidate for the WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders held a number of engagements with senior customs leaders in Bahrain on the margins of the WCO Policy Commission followed by a visit with Federal Customs in the United Arab Emirates. This Middle East trip offered Mr. Saunders the opportunity to have substantive engagements with senior customs leaders from all over the world.
$1.85 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
On December 21, as part of President Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion, as well as $850 million in assistance via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
DHS’ Public Charge Final Rule Goes into Effect on Dec. 23
On Dec. 23, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility final rule will go into effect. This final rule, which was previously announced, provides clarity and consistency for noncitizens on how DHS will administer the public charge ground of inadmissibility. This final rule restores the historical understanding of a “public charge” that had been in place for decades before the previous administration began to consider supplemental public health benefits such as Medicaid and nutritional assistance as part of the public charge inadmissibility determination.
United States Provides More Than $374 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine
President Joe Biden announced today following his meeting with President Zelenskyy that the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has provided more than $374 million in additional humanitarian assistance in response to ongoing needs caused by Putin’s war against Ukraine. This additional life-saving assistance comes at a crucial moment as continued Russian attacks on civilian housing and critical infrastructure have left many communities without access to safe shelter, food, clean water and sanitation, and other basic services during the harsh winter.
DHS Moves Nearly 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso; Average Daily Encounters Down 40 Percent
Over the last week, the Department of Homeland Security has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights. USBP has also alleviated capacity in the sector by moving almost 6,000 other migrants through lateral decompression to other sectors for further immigration enforcement proceedings. Average daily encounters have also dropped 40 percent — from roughly 2,500 a day to roughly 1,500 a day — over the last three days as we continue to work with partners in Mexico to discourage disorderly migration and disrupt criminal smuggling operations.
Retired ARCYBER Commanding General Joins Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton has announced that Stephen Fogarty—a retired lieutenant general with extensive cyber, intelligence, and information technology (IT) experience—has joined the company as a senior executive advisor. In this role, Fogarty will help lead the development of threat-informed defensive and offensive cyber strategies and solutions to expand...
Options for Nonimmigrant Workers Following Termination of Employment
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is providing information for nonimmigrant workers whose employment has terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily. These workers may have several options for remaining in the United States in a period of authorized stay based on existing rules and regulations. Below is a compilation of options...
