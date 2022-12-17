Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 gang shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty of first-degree, special circumstance murder and five other felonies relating to the deadly shooting of Jonathan Canchola in 2017. On Thursday, Angel Gonzales was convicted, facing a sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Bakersfield Now
Ex-gang member sentenced 5 years, 5 months to prison in $25M EDD fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An ex-gang member and former Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate pleaded guilty and was sentenced five years, five months to prison for his role in a $25 million COVID-19 unemployment insurance fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daryol Richmond, 31, is one...
Bakersfield Now
What's next for the victims rescued from human trafficking
KBAK/KBFX — "Just the fact that the man escaped where he was being held. I mean, that took a lot of nerve a lot of courage, especially with his wife and his child there for him to get out and then slam on doors for help," said Dr. Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: 9 suspects arrested, 16 victims found in human trafficking investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office made 9 arrests in a human trafficking investigation in East Bakersfield, in which 16 victims were found from Mexico, according to a press release from the department. Just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, deputies responded to the 8300...
Bakersfield Now
California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
Bakersfield Now
Neighbor shares what they saw while human trafficking was happening
KBAK/KBFX — “There was like 10 or 12 cops on Niles [Street] and I kind of got scared so I had to come back and stay there, the whole day over here, but ever since that day I don’t want to go out," said Cristian Castillo. Castillo...
Bakersfield Now
Culichi Town server cited for selling alcohol to minors, three minors cited for buying
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department said one server at Culichi Town was cited for selling alcohol to minors, and three minors were cited for buying the alcohol. According to Delano police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control along...
Bakersfield Now
2 years since Orrin & Orson West reported missing,toy drive and candlelight prayer planned
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two years since four-year-old Orrin and three-year-old Orson west were first reported missing, and there still remain unanswered questions, as the trial is planned to start in January. "I don't understand...," Ryan Dean, biological mother of Orson and Orrin West, said crying. "It hurts." That...
Bakersfield Now
City of Wasco swears in new police chief for the first time since 1981
WASCO, California — The City of Wasco swore in several city officials and their new chief of police Charles Fivecoat, in a ceremony Tuesday evening. For the first time in 41 years, the city is now one step closer to having their own police force. Wasco voted to have...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield teen fights for his life battling cancer; family asks for community support
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield Teen has been battling a type of bone cancer since February of 2021. Noah Caceres was a freshman at Ridgeview High School when he was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer; a type of bone cancer that starts in the cells that form bones and sometimes spreads throughout the body.
Bakersfield Now
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman missing, 19: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk 19-year-old woman last seen on 38th Street, near Chester Avenue. Apollonia Davis was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of 38th Street, just east of Chester Avenue. Davis is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Bakersfield Now
Man shot and killed Sunday in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot Sunday afternoon in Porterville has died. The Porterville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. at A St. and Locust Ave. near Main and Orange. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Bakersfield Now
Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Teen Challenge's second annual Christmas at Roberts Lane
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Teen Challenge is hosting its annual Christmas at Roberts Lane Drive-thru Experience. Since 1969, the Kern County Teen Challenge started with one staff member visiting schools, advising students on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. They also tutor and provide academic support for children, jail visits to juvenile hall/ jail, and crisis counseling.
Bakersfield Now
Lawsuit filed against City of Bakersfield for diverting Kern River
BAKERSFIELD, California — Multiple conservation groups are suing the City of Bakersfield for diverting the Kern River. The Center for Biological Diversity, Bring Back the Kern, the Kern River Parkway Foundation, Kern-Kaweah Chapter Sierra Club, Kern Audubon Society, and Water Audit California filed the lawsuit in late November. In...
Bakersfield Now
Will Kern County have a state of emergency for homelessness?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Last week, the Los Angeles city council approved their new mayor, Karen Bass’ state of emergency on homelessness. The approval will allow Mayor Bass to take an aggressive approach to house homelessness. This may lead some to question: "What about Kern County and its...
Bakersfield Now
CHP: 3-year-old boy ejected in car seat on Hwy 65 in multi-vehicle crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 3-year-old boy in a car seat was ejected from a vehicle, after a head-on crash on Highway 65 Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 5:15 p.m., Bakersfield CHP received a report of an injury crash with three vehicles on Highway 65...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Elections Office to recount ballots for Senate District 16
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office announced they will recount the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District 16 election at the request of Republican candidate David Shepard. The request comes following the certification of results with a 20 vote margin out...
