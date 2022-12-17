ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 gang shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty of first-degree, special circumstance murder and five other felonies relating to the deadly shooting of Jonathan Canchola in 2017. On Thursday, Angel Gonzales was convicted, facing a sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Ex-gang member sentenced 5 years, 5 months to prison in $25M EDD fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An ex-gang member and former Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate pleaded guilty and was sentenced five years, five months to prison for his role in a $25 million COVID-19 unemployment insurance fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daryol Richmond, 31, is one...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

What's next for the victims rescued from human trafficking

KBAK/KBFX — "Just the fact that the man escaped where he was being held. I mean, that took a lot of nerve a lot of courage, especially with his wife and his child there for him to get out and then slam on doors for help," said Dr. Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk woman missing, 19: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk 19-year-old woman last seen on 38th Street, near Chester Avenue. Apollonia Davis was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of 38th Street, just east of Chester Avenue. Davis is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot and killed Sunday in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot Sunday afternoon in Porterville has died. The Porterville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. at A St. and Locust Ave. near Main and Orange. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Teen Challenge's second annual Christmas at Roberts Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Teen Challenge is hosting its annual Christmas at Roberts Lane Drive-thru Experience. Since 1969, the Kern County Teen Challenge started with one staff member visiting schools, advising students on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. They also tutor and provide academic support for children, jail visits to juvenile hall/ jail, and crisis counseling.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Lawsuit filed against City of Bakersfield for diverting Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, California — Multiple conservation groups are suing the City of Bakersfield for diverting the Kern River. The Center for Biological Diversity, Bring Back the Kern, the Kern River Parkway Foundation, Kern-Kaweah Chapter Sierra Club, Kern Audubon Society, and Water Audit California filed the lawsuit in late November. In...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Will Kern County have a state of emergency for homelessness?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Last week, the Los Angeles city council approved their new mayor, Karen Bass’ state of emergency on homelessness. The approval will allow Mayor Bass to take an aggressive approach to house homelessness. This may lead some to question: "What about Kern County and its...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Elections Office to recount ballots for Senate District 16

Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office announced they will recount the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District 16 election at the request of Republican candidate David Shepard. The request comes following the certification of results with a 20 vote margin out...
KERN COUNTY, CA

