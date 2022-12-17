ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Omaha housing safety net supporting young homeless population

OMAHA, Neb. — Life in foster care can be filled with uncertainty, but one thing is certain in Nebraska — on a teen’s 19th birthday, they “age out” of the services of the child welfare system because they’re considered adults. Many former foster children...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Open Door Mission provides Christmas warmth, gifts for shelter residents

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit is making blizzard and Christmas preparations, giving people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay. On Tuesday, Open Door Mission collected donations for essential Christmas gifts going to those who need them most. Hundreds of Christmas wish-list donations have poured in for the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

FBI serves warrants at home of Omaha city councilmember, building owned by PACE

OMAHA, Neb. — Federal agents served a search warrant at the house of an Omaha city council member Tuesday. FBI Omaha served search warrants at the residence of Vinny Palermo and a building owned by Police Athletics for Community Engagement near 39th and X. PACE is a nonprofit organization outside of city government, heavily funded by city council and other grants.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Legacy Crossing timeline: Apartment ownership wanted 'more time' to resolve issues

OMAHA, Neb. — Built in the early 1970s, Legacy Crossing apartments changed ownership until it reached Vukota Capital Management in 2018. Ownership reportedly secured a loan to upgrade the site. Vukota landed a $28.4 million loan to refinance debt and upgrade the apartments, according to Multi-HousingNews.com. But the Colorado-based...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions

OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow

OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Eppley Airfield prepares for winter weather, holiday travelers

OMAHA, Neb. — As Omaha prepares for the snow, the weather will likely impact travel out of Eppley Airfield as well. The airport is expecting 15,000 more passengers this year compared to last year. On Wednesday morning, Eppley Airfield had a steady stream of eager travelers and weary-eyed stragglers...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Dangerous situation': Metro warned against driving through winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — Road officials in Omaha and Sarpy County know people are going to try driving to their holiday destinations. All their attention is on the road, where Omaha plows are treating streets, and Sarpy County is spreading material. "We would really like people to stay off the...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy