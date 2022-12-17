Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Omaha housing safety net supporting young homeless population
OMAHA, Neb. — Life in foster care can be filled with uncertainty, but one thing is certain in Nebraska — on a teen’s 19th birthday, they “age out” of the services of the child welfare system because they’re considered adults. Many former foster children...
'I'm homeless': Tenants forced into moving out of Legacy Crossing Apartments
OMAHA, Neb. — We're seeing more help for tenants who were forced out of their apartments at Legacy Crossing. City inspectors closed 17 buildings Monday, calling conditions unlivable. A mother is showing us what she experienced there. A tenant says she was in bed with her daughter when she...
Open Door Mission provides Christmas warmth, gifts for shelter residents
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit is making blizzard and Christmas preparations, giving people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay. On Tuesday, Open Door Mission collected donations for essential Christmas gifts going to those who need them most. Hundreds of Christmas wish-list donations have poured in for the...
Heartland Family Service helping tenants forced from Omaha apartment complex on short notice
OMAHA, Neb. — Families in the Omaha area continue to scramble after they wereforced from their northwest Omaha apartments on Monday. The city of Omaha said Monday that it couldn't allow people to go another day in "unlivable" conditions. Tuesday morning, Heartland Family Service hosted a press conference to...
FBI serves warrants at home of Omaha city councilmember, building owned by PACE
OMAHA, Neb. — Federal agents served a search warrant at the house of an Omaha city council member Tuesday. FBI Omaha served search warrants at the residence of Vinny Palermo and a building owned by Police Athletics for Community Engagement near 39th and X. PACE is a nonprofit organization outside of city government, heavily funded by city council and other grants.
DNA helps identify Minnesota cold case victim as 25-year-old man from Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — DNA evidence leads to a big break in a Minnesota cold case — and authorities say the murder victim is from Omaha. Louis Gattaino was 25 years old when he vanished in 1971. His remains were found 10 years later in a culvert near the...
Legacy Crossing timeline: Apartment ownership wanted 'more time' to resolve issues
OMAHA, Neb. — Built in the early 1970s, Legacy Crossing apartments changed ownership until it reached Vukota Capital Management in 2018. Ownership reportedly secured a loan to upgrade the site. Vukota landed a $28.4 million loan to refinance debt and upgrade the apartments, according to Multi-HousingNews.com. But the Colorado-based...
Advocates push for pardon for Ed Poindexter, who was convicted of killing Omaha police officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates for a man convicted of killing an Omaha police officer made another appeal for a pardon. Ed Poindexter, now 76, and David Rice were convicted in 1971 of planting a suitcase bomb that killed police officer Larry Minard. Both were sentenced to life in prison.
KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry announces that her family is expecting a baby
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry had exciting news to announce Thursday morning on First News!. The Stolinski family is expecting a baby in July. "We are over the moon excited and feel so blessed," Fry said. Right now, Melissa has three step sons: 20-year-old Gabe,...
18-year-old man wanted for murder of Omaha woman extradited to Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The 18-year-old man wanted for the homicide of an Omaha woman was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday. Keanu Louis was arrested on Dec. 7 in Seattle for first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, Omaha police said. Louis also faces charges...
Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions
OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
Crime Stoppers: Investigators looking for tips in Omaha Bank of West robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV has your first look at a pair of armed Omaha bank robbers. Investigators are offering an enhanced reward in hopes it leads to their arrest. On Dec. 8, two people entered the Bank of the West near 168th and Harrison streets around 9 a.m. While...
'Nowhere to go': Residents displaced from Legacy Crossing apartment complex
OMAHA, Neb. — Unplowed snow blankets Legacy Crossing, on a day residents say feels like a perfect storm. "I got a call from a neighbor saying that our apartment is shutting down and we have to be out by five today," said Taylor Gresham, a mom of a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
Eppley Airfield prepares for winter weather, holiday travelers
OMAHA, Neb. — As Omaha prepares for the snow, the weather will likely impact travel out of Eppley Airfield as well. The airport is expecting 15,000 more passengers this year compared to last year. On Wednesday morning, Eppley Airfield had a steady stream of eager travelers and weary-eyed stragglers...
As snow moves out of Omaha area, extreme cold will remain into the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow moves out of the Omaha area, a winter weather advisory and wind chill warning will remain in place all day Thursday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be...
Lincoln's WarHorse Casino generates nearly $2 million in 10 weeks of tax revenue
LINCOLN, Neb. — In the 10 weeks that WarHorse Casino in Lincoln has been open, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission said it's generated $1.9 million in tax revenue for the state. Tuesday, the commission released the numbers for November, showing roughly $809,000 in revenue during that time. 70%...
'Dangerous situation': Metro warned against driving through winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — Road officials in Omaha and Sarpy County know people are going to try driving to their holiday destinations. All their attention is on the road, where Omaha plows are treating streets, and Sarpy County is spreading material. "We would really like people to stay off the...
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Kansas Authorities made the discovery in Topeka —...
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
