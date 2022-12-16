Read full article on original website
Related
hstoday.us
Pandemic Stimulus Funding Increases Federal R&D Investment
Federal research and development (R&D) funding has increased since 2012—most recently because of COVID-19 stimulus funding. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports that five agencies obligated the majority of federal R&D funding with the Departments of Defense (DOD) and Health and Human Services (HHS) accounting for nearly 80 percent in fiscal year 2021. HHS has mainly funded research, while DOD mainly funds development. However, HHS has become a major funder of development in recent years because of COVID-19 stimulus funding. HHS averaged less than 1 percent in development funding through fiscal year 2019 but reported 37 percent of its R&D obligations were for development in fiscal year 2021. Of the estimated $179.5 billion in federal R&D obligations in fiscal year 2021, about two-thirds went to organizations outside the federal government. In fiscal year 2021, industry, universities, and colleges received the majority of these external R&D obligations—almost $90 billion.
hstoday.us
IPR Center Partners with Pharmaceutical Security Institute to Prevent Fake Drugs from Reaching Patients
The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced a new partnership between Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Pharmaceutical Security Institute (PSI) to combat illicit pharmaceutical trade and protect patients from the health and safety threats posed by counterfeit medications, Dec. 19. Alongside PSI, which represents pharmaceutical companies...
hstoday.us
DHS’ Public Charge Final Rule Goes into Effect on Dec. 23
On Dec. 23, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility final rule will go into effect. This final rule, which was previously announced, provides clarity and consistency for noncitizens on how DHS will administer the public charge ground of inadmissibility. This final rule restores the historical understanding of a “public charge” that had been in place for decades before the previous administration began to consider supplemental public health benefits such as Medicaid and nutritional assistance as part of the public charge inadmissibility determination.
hstoday.us
Disaster Recovery Funding Slow to Reach Affected Communities
Hurricanes and wildfires affected millions of people in the U.S. and its territories in 2017 and 2018, and the U.S. government provided approximately $39 billion in grants to help with recovery efforts. But funding for housing activities—such as home repairs—has been slow to reach affected communities. The Government...
hstoday.us
Administration Announces Funding Opportunity for New Community Resilience Program
FEMA announced it will soon begin accepting applications for a new resilience program, funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to make communities safer from natural hazards. Beginning Feb. 1, the agency will accept applications for the Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grant program that aims to foster...
hstoday.us
Retired ARCYBER Commanding General Joins Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton has announced that Stephen Fogarty—a retired lieutenant general with extensive cyber, intelligence, and information technology (IT) experience—has joined the company as a senior executive advisor. In this role, Fogarty will help lead the development of threat-informed defensive and offensive cyber strategies and solutions to expand...
hstoday.us
Options for Nonimmigrant Workers Following Termination of Employment
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is providing information for nonimmigrant workers whose employment has terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily. These workers may have several options for remaining in the United States in a period of authorized stay based on existing rules and regulations. Below is a compilation of options...
hstoday.us
GAO: Lessons Learned Could Improve Future Distribution of Federal Emergency Relief to Tribal Recipients
The public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on tribal nations have been especially severe. To help tribes recover, Congress’s pandemic relief funding has included at least $43.6 billion to support new and existing programs that tribes could use to address their unique needs. The Government Accountability Office (GAO)...
Comments / 0