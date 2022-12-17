ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Rapids, MI

Girls basketball roundup: Ionia rallies past Eaton Rapids, P-W tops Portland St. Patrick

By Matthew Pike and Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago

IONIA 50, EATON RAPIDS 46

EATON RAPIDS -- Down 11 at halftime, the Bulldogs scored 24 points in the third quarter and held off Eaton Rapids in the fourth for a CAAC White victory. Melayna Braman finished with a team-high 21 points and five rebounds and Alexias Daugherty added nine points and five steals for Ionia (2-3, 1-1). Sofia Kingsley tallied eight points and six steals, Kylie Alvarez picked up eight points, six rebounds and three assists and Abby Thompson chipped in eight points for the Greyhounds (1-6, 0-2). JV score: Ionia d. Eaton Rapids

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 40, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 34

PORTLAND -- Gracelyn Rockey picked up 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Shamrocks in a CMAC loss to Pewamo-Westphalia (2-2, 1-2). Rylee Scheurer scored seven points and Laynie Meredith tacked on six points and three assists for Portland St. Patrick (4-2, 2-1).

PORTLAND 59, CHARLOTTE 23

CHARLOTTE -- Lily Thelen finished with 12 points to lead the Raiders in their CAAC White victory. Jayden Townsend added nine points for Portland (4-2, 2-0). Jaelyn Baker had 11 points and Samyah Berryhill scored eight points for Charlotte (2-5, 0-1).

DANSVILLE 55, SARANAC 26

SARANAC -- Kourtney Mack had 21 points while leading the Aggies (6-0, 4-0) in a CMAC victory. Megan Zeitz added 16 points and Elizabeth Carpenter scored 10 points for Dansville.

OLIVET 48, PERRY 20

Olivea Gessner had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists while helping the Eagles remain unbeaten with their GLAC victory over Perry. Payton Otto had nine points and Emmalie Letts had seven points and six rebounds for Olivet (6-0, 2-0).

POTTERVILLE 42, WEBBERVILLE 29

WEBBERVILLE -- Kaylee Bush led all scorers with 23 points to help guide the Vikings to a nonleague win over Webberville. Emily Cates chipped in 10 points for Potterville (3-2). Ryleigh Nelson scored a team-high 14 points and Kalista Matiyow added eight points for Webberville (3-3). JV score: Webberville d. Potterville

BATH 49, JACKSON 27

BATH -- Kassi Buck tallied a team-high 13 points and snagged eight steals to lead the Bees to a nonleague victory over Jackson (2-4). Aubrie Schaibly scored eight points and Anna Schaibly and Katie Ryals each chipped in six points for Bath (4-4).

ST. JOHNS 58, EASTERN 27

Joce Kotowicz led all scorers with 13 points as the Redwings picked up a CAAC Red road win over Eastern. Isabel Thelen tallied nine points and Taylor Cook tacked on eight points for St. Johns (4-2, 1-1). Sam Cronkright finished with 10 points and Camille McCord chipped in six points for the Quakers (1-7, 0-3).

STOCKBRIDGE 43, LANSING CHRISTIAN 22

Alaina Kellenberger finished with a game-high 14 points to propel the Panthers to a GLAC road win over Lansing Christian. Grace Rabidou picked up 10 points, Maddie Dalton scored nine points and Taylor Asquith tacked on eight for Stockbridge (3-2). Sophie Hazelton notched 10 points and Lydia Brogan added seven points for the Pilgrims (2-5, 2-2).

ITHACA 61, ST. LOUIS 41

ST. LOUIS -- Delaney Seaman finished with 23 points and Ivy Davenport added 15 points for the Yellowjackets in their win. Lauryn Humphrey chipped in 12 points for Ithaca.

GENESEE 53, MORRICE 51

Aubrey Rogers led the Orioles with 24 points in their setback to Genesee. Makenzie Doerner added 18 points for Morrice.

LAKE FENTON 78, CORUNNA 30

LAKE FENTON -- Sydnie Gillett and Gracie Crowe each finished with a team-high seven points for the Cavaliers in a Flint Metro League loss to Lake Fenton (5-0, 3-0). Jenna Bauman added on six points for Corunna (3-2, 2-1).

GOODRICH 52, OWOSSO 23

ESSEXVILLE GARBER 59, ALMA 45

FOWLER 56, LAINGSBURG 24

LAKEWOOD 43, LESLIE 41

MASON 37, FOWLERVILLE 21

