Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Winter Storm Warning in effect

Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

All the latest on closings, road conditions, forecasts and more

VALLEY, Neb. -- Winter weather is back. In a reverse from last week's weather, it will be the eastern third getting hit harder than western and central Nebraska. The snowfall levels will increase moving closer to the Missouri River. The real danger will be the wind, with wind chills expected to reach as low as -60 degrees.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Frigid White Christmas Likely For Nebraska

Lincoln, NE (December 19, 2022) Weather we usually expect in the dead of winter, January and February, is coming early this year. Sub-zero temperatures are ahead for Nebraska’s week before a likely White Christmas. The latest national weather service advisory says evening wind chills will run from MINUS 30...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Local propane dealers busy and have plenty of supply

As Nebraskans brace for another blizzard, some positive news from propane companies in the state — there is enough supply. But Lynne McNally of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association said homeowners need to communicate with their propane providers. "The supply is there, but you want to make sure you...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Winter storm headed our way

Above: Winter Weather Advisory (purple) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon, then 1-2″ of snow by Thursday. LOTS of wind and very cold by Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Winter Storm Warning (dark pink) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon

Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Traffic Death Numbers Rising

December 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The 19 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes. Eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Transportation planning for winter storm this week

OMAHA, Neb. — Beware of developing weather conditions: that's the warning from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday, ahead of a brewing winter storm. An NDOT spokesperson says its drivers expect high winds to kick up snow, limiting visibility later this week. As for pavement and precipitation, a spokesperson says they're concerned about what will fall Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions may not be totally cleared until Friday or Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE

