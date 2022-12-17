Researchers have spotted whales around areas off the coasts of California and Oregon that may become offshore wind farm zones. Last year, the federal Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Defense, identified a 399-square-mile area northwest of Morro Bay as a location that will support three gigawatts of offshore wind. The federal agency also announced it was advancing wind energy projects located offshore of Humboldt County.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO