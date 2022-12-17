ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoastnews.com

Researchers spot whales near California wind farm zones

Researchers have spotted whales around areas off the coasts of California and Oregon that may become offshore wind farm zones. Last year, the federal Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Defense, identified a 399-square-mile area northwest of Morro Bay as a location that will support three gigawatts of offshore wind. The federal agency also announced it was advancing wind energy projects located offshore of Humboldt County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pacbiztimes.com

Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence

The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Will there be litigation over issues with SLO County’s ballot recount?

The Paso Robles woman who requested a recount and inspection of ballots received in the District 2 San Luis Obispo County supervisorial race is considering litigation because of possible overcharging and alleged obstructive steps Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano has taken, Darcia Stebbens said. Supervisor Bruce Gibson defeated challenger Dr. Bruce Jones...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County cracking down on the hospitality industry

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is looking to restrict the ability for residents to allow overnight RV stays at their properties through Harvest Host and for event venues to host weddings and other functions. Multiple local farms and wineries work with Harvest Host, which sets up visitors...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail

San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 12, 2022. 08:51— Ernesto...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police announce DUI patrols for Thursday

Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Thursday night through Friday morning, the department announced Wednesday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants...

