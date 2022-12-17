Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
Researchers spot whales near California wind farm zones
Researchers have spotted whales around areas off the coasts of California and Oregon that may become offshore wind farm zones. Last year, the federal Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Defense, identified a 399-square-mile area northwest of Morro Bay as a location that will support three gigawatts of offshore wind. The federal agency also announced it was advancing wind energy projects located offshore of Humboldt County.
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
pacbiztimes.com
Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence
The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike
Gas Prices on the Central Coast have decreased drastically in time for holiday travelers after a year of inflation. The post Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Will there be litigation over issues with SLO County’s ballot recount?
The Paso Robles woman who requested a recount and inspection of ballots received in the District 2 San Luis Obispo County supervisorial race is considering litigation because of possible overcharging and alleged obstructive steps Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano has taken, Darcia Stebbens said. Supervisor Bruce Gibson defeated challenger Dr. Bruce Jones...
SLO County real estate defying the California cool down. See how much values have changed
SLO County continues to see strong home value growth.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County cracking down on the hospitality industry
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is looking to restrict the ability for residents to allow overnight RV stays at their properties through Harvest Host and for event venues to host weddings and other functions. Multiple local farms and wineries work with Harvest Host, which sets up visitors...
SLO County hopes to wring more rain out of the sky by cloud seeding again over Lopez Lake
The county is using a cloud-seeding program for the fourth year in a row. Here’s how it works.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a garage fire at 1345 Solomon Rd. around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Recount of SLO County supervisors race kicks off Monday. How much will it cost?
A San Miguel resident requested a ballot recount for the District 2 Board of Supervisors race on behalf of Dr. Bruce Jones.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
americanmilitarynews.com
California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
CHP helicopter rescues dirt biker injured on popular SLO County trail
The person got hurt while cycling and was “unable to ride out,” the California Highway Patrol said.
Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 12, 2022. 08:51— Ernesto...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 9 most expensive homes sell for in San Luis Obispo the week of Dec. 11?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $2.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
Recount observers find another ballot to add to the District 2 supervisors race
Here’s where they discovered it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in North SLO County the week of Dec. 11?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the last week. In total, 15 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $701,767, $387 per square foot.
Traveling Vietnam War veteran memorial is stopping in SLO County. Here’s how to visit it
“I truly hope that those who served take the time to visit, reflect, and pay respects,” a San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services official said.
A two-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 101 tonight closes both SB lanes temporarily
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a vehicle accident on Highway 101 this evening.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police announce DUI patrols for Thursday
Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Thursday night through Friday morning, the department announced Wednesday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants...
Comments / 0