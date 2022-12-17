Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, held their fifth annual car show in August and recently donated the proceeds of over $1,400 to North Star Advocacy Center, Maryville. Dakota Beemer, James Beemer, along with Diesel, presented the funds to North Star Director Linda Mattson, and North Star Advocate Meghann Kosman. The money was garnered through the 60 entry fees of the cars as well as other donations. During the show, there were several sizable giveaways, including $400 worth of wheels and tires valued at $1,500. In the past, the show has given the proceeds to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Nodaway Humane Society.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO