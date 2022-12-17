Read full article on original website
Beemer’s give to North Star
Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, held their fifth annual car show in August and recently donated the proceeds of over $1,400 to North Star Advocacy Center, Maryville. Dakota Beemer, James Beemer, along with Diesel, presented the funds to North Star Director Linda Mattson, and North Star Advocate Meghann Kosman. The money was garnered through the 60 entry fees of the cars as well as other donations. During the show, there were several sizable giveaways, including $400 worth of wheels and tires valued at $1,500. In the past, the show has given the proceeds to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Nodaway Humane Society.
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
Winter Storm Watch
The National Weather Service has placed Nodaway County in a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday, December 22nd – Friday, December 23rd. A Wind Chill Warning has also been issued for Thursday, December 22nd – Sunday, December 25th. Wind chill temps will reach approximately -40 degrees. To prevent house...
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
Northwest amends winter break hours for Hughes Fieldhouse
Northwest Missouri State University has announced it will close its campus Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, due to forecasted weather conditions. As a result, community hours scheduled at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on Thursday and Friday are canceled. All campus facilities will be closed. The Hughes...
Bethany resident injured in Sunday morning crash
A Bethany resident received what the highway patrol called minor injuries in a single vehicle accident late Sunday morning. The patrol said 36 year old Edward Cates was to seek medical attention. He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 37 year old Anastasha Navarro of Maysville. She wasn’t hurt.
Man, woman killed in Clay County two-vehicle crash
Two people died in a crash Saturday at NE 162nd Street and Salem Road, just east of 69 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Grant City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
A Grant City man was killed this (Wednesday) morning in a one vehicle accident just west of Grant City. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Adam L. Brown was driving a 2007 GMC 2500 westbound on Missouri Route 46 about four miles west of Grant City at 4:50 A.M. today when he failed to negotiate3 a curve in the highway. The vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the highway where it hit two signs and overturned down an embankment.
Fatal accident in Worth County
WORH COUNTY, Mo. - A Grant City resident is dead after a vehicle accident in Worth County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the incident early morning Wednesday involving driver, 41-year-old Adam L. Brown, led to the vehicle traveling off Route 46, four miles west of Grant City, after failure to negotiate a curve. The vehicle struck two signs before traveling down an embankment and overturning.
Ice blamed for fatal accident in Missouri
MAITLAND - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident fatality in Holt County on Dec. 19. An accident report says a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Route C near Maitland when it slid off an ice-covered roadway, struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. 50-year-old James...
Mount Ayr Driver Hangs Upside Down in Vehicle For Several Hours Following Crash
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this month in Mount Ayr spent several hours hanging upside down in his overturned Jeep before he was found. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year old Ricky Hower of Mount Ayr was involved...
2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson
CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
Ice-Covered Roads Blamed for Fatal Accident in Holt County
HOLT COUNTY, MO- A Maryville man was killed overnight in an accident in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place around 8 p.m. as 50-year old James Hurst was eastbound on Route C. Hurst’s vehicle began to slide on the ice covered highway and slid off the roadway where he struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Chillicothe Man Sentenced to Over 9 Years in Federal Prison
KANSAS CITY, MO – A Chillicothe man will spend more than 9 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Twenty-seven year old Marcus Brown entered a guilty plea on March 11th admitting that he broke into Medicine Creek Trading Company in Chillicothe and stole six firearms in April, 2020.
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
