Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
What to know about Glens Falls’ mission for a new mascot
Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidance on the use of Native American imagery and symbols in mascots, logos, and other parts of school districts around the state. A court decision established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, and dismissed arguments that any depiction can be respectful as it is.
Guilderland’s Berschwinger, Phillips sign D-1 NLI
A pair of student-athletes at Guilderland High School are off to the Division I level next year after signing their National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Moby Rick’s opens new location in Mechanicville
Moby Rick's Seafood opened its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville on Saturday, December 17. For now, only the seafood market is open.
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Saratoga County DA responds to officer-involved shooting
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen released a statement Wednesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place in Saratoga Springs on November 20 and the subsequent release of information by city officials.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Funding OK’d for 9 Saratoga Springs projects
The Saratoga Springs City Council voted on Wednesday to allocate $96,000 to nine projects submitted through the Participatory Budgeting Initiative, spearheaded by Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi.
Miami man sentenced for Albany skimming scheme
A Miami man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a gas station skimming scheme. Arley Gonzalez, 35, pled guilty to charges on May 20, 2021.
Best pizza places near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great pizza in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best pizza shops around Albany, according to Yelp.
Saratoga Springs City Council Votes 3-2 for bar curfew
The Saratoga Springs City Council voted to request bars to stop serving alcohol after 2 a.m. or face penalties.
Moore’s 37 leads Catholic Central past Lansingburgh
Catholic Central rolled into Tuesday night's matchup with Lansingburgh with a record of 5-0. But the Knights have found success themselves, touting a record of 5-1 on the young season. Only one team would walk away from this rivalry matchup. with their sixth win.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany airport issues warning on incoming storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those traveling this weekend, the Albany International Airport is warning of potentially severe weather that will begin on Thursday afternoon. Airport personnel are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, especially for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most adverse impact on air travel.
Celebration of life held for Danielle Marceline
A celebration of life was held for Danielle Marceline, a local girl who drowned while on vacation in Florida. Danielle died the day before her 18th birthday.
Montgomery County DMV changing hours
The Fonda Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is changing their hours at the turn of the new year. Later hours will be returning, and the time changes are as follows:
Local attorney to fill Cohoes City Court vacancy
Local attorney Francisco Calderon has been selected to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Cohoes City Court, according to Mayor Bill Keeler.
9 CBA athletes make celebrate college commitments
It was signing day at Christian Brothers Academy, as the nine brothers signed National Letters of Intent to make their college commitments official.
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
Bennington 18-year-old finds kidney donor close to home
Mark Hamilton, a contractor in the Bennington area, has been working on opening another business in the community: East Road Market and Deli. But during this time, Hamilton's 18-year-old daughter Kaitlyn was diagnosed with end stage renal failure, meaning she needed a new kidney.
Felon pleads guilty to illegally possessing an AR-15
Ubrich could face a maximum sentence of 10 years for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
