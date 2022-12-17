Blitz round up: NV boys, WO girls, BC hockey all remain perfect
Boys Basketball: Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 50GR Christian 58, GR Catholic Central 50
Boys Basketball: Rockford 72, Muskegon 38Muskegon 72, Rockford 38
Boys Basketball: Northview 74, Sparta 42Northview 74, Sparta 42
Boys Basketball: Muskegon Catholic Central 70, Muskegon Heights 53Muskegon CC 70, Muskegon Heights 53
Girls Basketball: West Ottawa 56, Hamilton 46West Ottawa 56, Hamilton 46
Boys Basketball: Covenant Christian 54, Calvin Christian 46Covenant Christian 54, Calvin Christian 46
Boys Basketball: Byron Center 10, Kenowa Hills 2Byron Center 10, Kenowa Hills 2
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .
Comments / 0