The Maryville City Council approved a contract with Estate Management Services of Missouri, for vegetation management services at Mozingo Lake on December 12. The lake has had problems in the past with algal blooms, which impact the taste and odor of the water. Applications from Estate Managment in the water have proven effective at reducing algal counts. This approved ordinance will authorize algicide application from September 26 from FY 22 budget for $55,080. It also pre-authorizes FY 23 budgeted amount for algicide applications for $160,000.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO