ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nodawaynews.com

Northwest amends winter break hours for Hughes Fieldhouse

Northwest Missouri State University has announced it will close its campus Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, due to forecasted weather conditions. As a result, community hours scheduled at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on Thursday and Friday are canceled. All campus facilities will be closed. The Hughes...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Early childhood majors, Horace Mann students collaborate on compassion project

Students in Northwest Missouri State University’s Trauma Informed Practices course took time recently to help Horace Mann Laboratory School students gain a better understanding of what it means to be compassionate, in addition to gaining a better understanding of the concept themselves. Throughout the semester, students in the course...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville council approves contract for vegetation management services at Mozingo

The Maryville City Council approved a contract with Estate Management Services of Missouri, for vegetation management services at Mozingo Lake on December 12. The lake has had problems in the past with algal blooms, which impact the taste and odor of the water. Applications from Estate Managment in the water have proven effective at reducing algal counts. This approved ordinance will authorize algicide application from September 26 from FY 22 budget for $55,080. It also pre-authorizes FY 23 budgeted amount for algicide applications for $160,000.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has placed Nodaway County in a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday, December 22nd – Friday, December 23rd. A Wind Chill Warning has also been issued for Thursday, December 22nd – Sunday, December 25th. Wind chill temps will reach approximately -40 degrees. To prevent house...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Michael Pelzer Obituary

Michael James Pelzer, the son of Eldon and Mary Pelzer, was born December 13, 1954, in Council Bluffs, IA. He died December 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Villisca, IA, at the age of 67 years, 11 months, and 30 days. Mike was an outstanding athlete at Griswold...
GRISWOLD, IA
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg

PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
PATTONSBURG, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maitland Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Charges

A Maitland man was arrested Thursday night in Nodaway County on a number of driving charges, most notably a felony level DWI. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Maitland resident Bradley D. Muncy was arrested at 8:39 P.M. for felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, leaving the scene of an accident – hit and run, failing to wear a seat belt, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report 3 Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Arrested for OWI

(Montgomery County) On Saturday officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Linn Hudson for Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Hudson was stopped in the 200 block of N 8th St. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on 1000-dollar bond. On...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Methamphetamine cases on court docket

SALEM – Buddy Graves, 40, of Salem is charged with possession of a deadly weapon and methamphetamine on Dec. 2. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a probation search of a Salem residence. An arrest affidavit says burnt foil, methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found, along with five knives with blades over 3.5 inches.
SALEM, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy