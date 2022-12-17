Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Related
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
kmaland.com
Grant City resident killed in Worth County wreck
(Grant City) -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Worth County early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred four miles west of Grant City on Highway 46 around 4:50 a.m. when a westbound 2007 GMC 2500, driven by 41-year-old Adam Brown of Grant City, failed to negotiate a curve just east of Highway Z. The Patrol says the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the roadway striking two signs before overturning down an embankment. Authorities say Brown was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels facing east off the south side of the road. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Patrol says Brown was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.
KMZU
Fatal accident in Worth County
WORH COUNTY, Mo. - A Grant City resident is dead after a vehicle accident in Worth County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the incident early morning Wednesday involving driver, 41-year-old Adam L. Brown, led to the vehicle traveling off Route 46, four miles west of Grant City, after failure to negotiate a curve. The vehicle struck two signs before traveling down an embankment and overturning.
northwestmoinfo.com
Grant City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
A Grant City man was killed this (Wednesday) morning in a one vehicle accident just west of Grant City. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Adam L. Brown was driving a 2007 GMC 2500 westbound on Missouri Route 46 about four miles west of Grant City at 4:50 A.M. today when he failed to negotiate3 a curve in the highway. The vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the highway where it hit two signs and overturned down an embankment.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville council approves contract for vegetation management services at Mozingo
The Maryville City Council approved a contract with Estate Management Services of Missouri, for vegetation management services at Mozingo Lake on December 12. The lake has had problems in the past with algal blooms, which impact the taste and odor of the water. Applications from Estate Managment in the water have proven effective at reducing algal counts. This approved ordinance will authorize algicide application from September 26 from FY 22 budget for $55,080. It also pre-authorizes FY 23 budgeted amount for algicide applications for $160,000.
kttn.com
Bethany resident injured in Sunday morning crash
A Bethany resident received what the highway patrol called minor injuries in a single vehicle accident late Sunday morning. The patrol said 36 year old Edward Cates was to seek medical attention. He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 37 year old Anastasha Navarro of Maysville. She wasn’t hurt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Nebraska Man Arrested Tuesday in Holt County on Driving Trio
Troopers report the arrest of a Nebraska man Tuesday in Holt County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Hastings, Nebraska resident Donnie R. Wiggins on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, following another bus or truck closer than 300 feet, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license – a second offense.
nodawaynews.com
Early childhood majors, Horace Mann students collaborate on compassion project
Students in Northwest Missouri State University’s Trauma Informed Practices course took time recently to help Horace Mann Laboratory School students gain a better understanding of what it means to be compassionate, in addition to gaining a better understanding of the concept themselves. Throughout the semester, students in the course...
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ice-Covered Roads Blamed for Fatal Accident in Holt County
HOLT COUNTY, MO- A Maryville man was killed overnight in an accident in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place around 8 p.m. as 50-year old James Hurst was eastbound on Route C. Hurst’s vehicle began to slide on the ice covered highway and slid off the roadway where he struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene.
kmaland.com
Maryville man killed in Holt County accident
(Maitland) -- One person was killed in a Holt County wreck Monday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occured around 8 p.m. on Route C just over two miles west of Maitland, when an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 50-year-old James Hurst of Maryville, began to slide on the ice covered roadway and traveled off the south side of the road. Authorities say the vehicle struck two trees and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side off the south side of the roadway. Hurst was pronounced deceased at the scene.
nodawaynews.com
Regents approve residence hall removal, degree programs, laptop replacement
Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents approved the demolition of two residence halls, the addition of two degree programs and an extension of the university’s laptop program December 8 during its last session of the fall semester. As part of a multi-year plan to address the university’s...
northwestmoinfo.com
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
nodawaynews.com
Northwest amends winter break hours for Hughes Fieldhouse
Northwest Missouri State University has announced it will close its campus Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, due to forecasted weather conditions. As a result, community hours scheduled at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on Thursday and Friday are canceled. All campus facilities will be closed. The Hughes...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mount Ayr Driver Hangs Upside Down in Vehicle For Several Hours Following Crash
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this month in Mount Ayr spent several hours hanging upside down in his overturned Jeep before he was found. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year old Ricky Hower of Mount Ayr was involved...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maitland Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Charges
A Maitland man was arrested Thursday night in Nodaway County on a number of driving charges, most notably a felony level DWI. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Maitland resident Bradley D. Muncy was arrested at 8:39 P.M. for felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, leaving the scene of an accident – hit and run, failing to wear a seat belt, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
3 children injured after Nodaway Co. rollover accident
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three children were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Timothy K. Conn, 43, Maryville, was southbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Wilcox. The driver lost control on the ice...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Comments / 0