She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
Kerryon Johnson weighs in on Detroit Lions success
The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the top teams in the NFL, and one of their former running backs, Kerryon Johnson, is paying very close attention. On Sunday, the Lions went into the Meadowlands and found a way to get the job done as they walked away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Following the win, which moved the Lions to 7-7 on the season, Johnson took to Twitter to show that he still supports the team that drafted him.
Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
Detroit Lions FS Kerby Joseph finishes No. 1 in Pro Bowl voting
The fan voting session for the Pro Bowl Games has concluded, and Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph has come out of nowhere to get the most fan votes for NFC free safeties! As you can see below, Joseph got 104,581 fan votes, which is the most out of any NFC free safety. Now, this does not mean Joseph has already been given a Pro Bowl Games slot, as the fan vote is only 1/3 of the puzzle. 1/3 also goes to the players and 1/3 goes to the coaches. We will find out on Wednesday if Joseph, or any other Lions, get into the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.
Detroit Lions release ‘Sights and Sounds’ from Week 15 win over Jets [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium with the goal of defeating the New York Jets. It did not come easy, but when all was said and done, the Lions were able to score a late touchdown to defeat the Jets by a score of 20 to 17. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their chances of making the playoffs sit at 40%. Just moments ago, the Lions released their ‘Sights and Sounds’ video from their week 15 win over the Jets, and it is pretty darn awesome.
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
2 Detroit Lions named as 2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters have been released, and as we reported earlier, only one Detroit Lions player was voted in. That one player is center Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing on one leg for most of the 2022 season. Though the Lions only had one player voted into the Pro Bowl Games, they also do have nine additional players who were named as alternates, including Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who are both first alternates.
Penei Sewell breaking down fans’ pass protection vs. wife is perfection [Video]
On Sunday, during a win over the New York Jets, Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions offensive line were brilliant once again, and it has now been 10 quarters since an opposing pass rush has sacked quarterback, Jared Goff. But, apparently, Sewell is not just good at getting the job done on the field, but he also seems to be pretty comfortable evaluating talent as an analyst. Sewell showed that on Tuesday, as he broke down a video of a husband pass-blocking against his wife.
Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500
Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, we predicted that Jeff Okudah would have a bounce-back season and that the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs, but after they started off the season with a 1-6 record, it looked like we were going to eat our words. Since then, the Lions have caught fire, winning six of seven games to get to .500 on the season. By doing so, they have put themselves in a position to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But, according to Okudah, being .500 was nobody’s goal.
Jared Goff reveals secret about game-winning TD vs. Jets
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions did not play their best game on Sunday against the New York Jets, but when the game was on the line, Goff found the right man in the right spot. That man, of course, was Brock Wright, who caught a pass from Goff and ran 51 yards for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. While speaking to reporters, Goff revealed a little secret about the game-winning play call.
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Oakland’s Greg Kampe wear hilarious ugly Christmas sweaters[Photo]
Merry Christmas, you filthy animal! On Wednesday night, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans hosted Greg Kampe and the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, and Izzo and Kampe were showing their Christmas spirit. Kampe is known for wearing an ugly Christmas sweater each year around Christmas time, and this year, Izzo decided to get in on the action.
Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers: Inside the numbers for Week 16 gives advantage to the good guys
Detroit’s offensive vs. Carolina’s defenseDetroit Lions’ Pass Offense vs Carolina Panthers’ Pass DefenseDetroit Lions’ Run Offense vs Carolina Panthers’ DefenseDetroit’s defense vs Carolina’s offenseDetroit Lions Pass Defense’ vs Carolina Panthers’ Pass OffenseDetroit Lions Run Defense’ vs Carolina Panthers’ Run OffenseGame outlook: Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers.
Detroit Lions re-sign WR Tom Kennedy
Last week, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived WR Tom Kennedy. Now, following a win over the New York Jets, the Lions have reportedly re-signed Kennedy to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. So far this season, Kennedy has played in seven games for the Lions, catching eight passes for 141 yards. In 20 career games with the Lions, he has 14 catches for 195 yards. He has not yet caught a touchdown pass in the NFL.
Taylor Decker has perfect reaction to his Pro Bowl status
Earlier and tonight, we passed along a report that Frank Ragnow was the only Detroit Lions player selected for the 2023 Pro bowl games. On the bright side, nine other Lions players were selected as alternates for the 2023 pro bowl, including left tackle Taylor Decker, who was named as a fifth alternate. Well, one person who does not agree with Decker being named as a fifth alternate is Decker himself.
Dopey Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Detroit Lions
Aaron Rodgers just does not understand that his time of having success in the NFL is OVER!!! Yet, Rodgers continues to look dopey and cocky at the same time, and he did so again on Monday night as he threw a bit of shade at the Detroit Lions. Following their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers now sit at 6-8 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs are now at 8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
5-Star QB Dante Moore flips to Big Ten… eventualy
Dante Moore is the No. 1 high school football player in the state of Michigan, and, according to ESPN, the No. 3 ranked player overall in the nation for the Class of 2023. Moore, who plays quarterback, had previously been committed to the University of Oregon, but he recently made a visit and he had decided to head to the Big Ten… eventually. On Monday, Moore announced that he has decided to flip his commitment to UCLA. UCLA, of course, is reportedly heading to the Big Ten beginning in the 2024 season.
Blake Corum talks about if he will return to Michigan
Heading into Michigan‘s game against Illinois, running back Blake Corum was one of the odds-on favorites to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime, and that injury eventually caused him to miss extended action, including pretty much all of the Wolverines’ game against Ohio State, and the entire Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. Because of that injury, there has been speculation that Corum could return to the Wolverines for his senior season.
Detroit Lions’ strength of schedule stat shows just how impressive they have been
Things certainly did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions early on in the 2022 season as they started off with a 1-6 record. During that stretch, the Lions played some solid competition, including games against the six playoff contenders (Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks, Patriots, and Dolphins). But as we know, since that 1-6 start, the Lions have gone 6-1 since then, and they are now right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. The fact that the Lions are 7-7 after playing a very difficult schedule is pretty darn impressive.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
