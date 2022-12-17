ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 5 days ago

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stevens Point 54, Wausau West 51

WAUSAU - The Panthers overcame a halftime deficit to earn the Wisconsin Valley Conference win.

Emma Jossie paced the SPASH offense with 23 points, while Tahlia Moe added 11.

Stevens Point  25  29  -  54

Wausau West  27  24  -  51

Stevens Point: Beadles 6, Moe 11, Ryan 7, Weiler 4, Jossie 23, Strasman 3. 3-pt: Beadles, Moe 2, Ryan, Weiler, Jossie 3.

Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 50

MOSINEE - Taelyn Jirschele blistered the nets for a game-high 25 points as Mosinee built a nine-point halftime lead and held on from there.

Also scoring in double figures for Mosinee was Kaitlyn Selle with 14 points.

The Hodags were led by Ava Lamers, who dropped in 22 points.

Rhinelander  23  27  -  50

Mosinee  32  27  -  59

Rhinelander: Van Zile 3, Jamison 8, Treder 9, Lamers 22, Riopel 2, Winter 6. 3-pt: Jamison 2, Treder, Lamers. FT: 6-16. Fouls: 16.

Mosinee: Selle 14, Kramer 2, Wayerski 5, Fitzgerald 5, Carrattini 6, Jirschele 25, Munoz 2. 3-pt: Selle 2, Wayerski, Fitzgerald. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 16.

Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28

PLAINFIELD - Lexie Dernbach scored 14 points and Aaliyah Newby added 12 as the Eagles raced out to a 31-9 first-half lead and never looked back.

Skye Hopkins led the Penguins with 19 points.

Almond-Bancroft  31  19  -  50

Tri-County  9  19  -   28

Almond-Bancroft: M. Dernbach 5, R. Omernik 6, J. Newby 5, A. Newby 12, O. Omernik 1, Potts 2, Ceballos 3, Phillips 2, L. Dernbach 14. 3-pt: M. Dernbach, J. Newby, A. Newby 2, L. Dernbach 2. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 18.

Tri-County: M. Rettler 1, Hopkins 19, Kramer 2, Makaryk 2, Hildebrandt 4. 3-pt: Hopkins, Hildebrandt. FT: 7-16. Fouls: 16.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Menominee Indian 27

WITTENBERG - Reese Rogowski poured in 30 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the process as the Chargers jumped out to a big early lead and rolled to the Central Wisconsin Conference-East victory.

Faith Resch chipped in 13 points for Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

Menominee Indian  11  16  -  27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood  46  23  -  69

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Rogowski 30, Linke 7, Salvesen 9, Stewart 2, Resch 13, Granquist 8. 3-pt: Rogowski 4, Salvesen, Resch. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 8.

Northland Lutheran 55, Marion 25

MARION - Brianna Obsuszt scored 17 points and Bree Kaehn added 16 as Northland Lutheran pulled away with a huge second half.

Kelsey Zillmer led Marion with eight points.

Northland Lutheran led 17-13 at intermission before going on a 38-12 second-half tear.

Northland Lutheran  17  38  -  55

Marion  13  12  -  25

Northland Lutheran: Obsuszt 17, Kaehn 16, Russ 8, Adams 6, Ostrowski 2, Rieth 2, Ruether 2, Rohland 2. 3-pt: Kaehn, Adams. FT: 9-19.

Marion: Zillmer 8, Roe 5, Malueg 5, Gueths 2, Krueger 2, Bradley 2, Yonker 1. 3-pt: Roe. FT: 2-7.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pacelli 57, Pittsville 40

PITTSVILLE - The Cardinals wore down the Panthers in the second half as they extended a three-point lead they held at halftime.

Camden Schurk led Pacelli with 14 points. Jayden Awe had 13 points and 21 rebounds, while Logan Mayer had 11 points.

Sam Bowden led Pittsville with 13 points.

Pacelli  23  34  -  57

Pittsville  20  20  -  40

Pacelli: Birrenkott 3, Van Order 4, Mayer 11, Haemmerle 2, Schurk 14, Martin 3, Awe 13, Flaker 4, Eckendorf 3. 3-pt: Mayer 3, Martin, Eckendorft. FT: 4-18. Fouls: 16.

Pittsville: Bowden 13, Hardinger 7, Redmond 6, Kumm 4, Gudel 2, Millard 2, Haley 2, Dy. Luther 2, Da. Luther 2. 3-pt: Hardinger. FT: 7-9. Fouls 14.

Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36

MARSHFIELD - Charlie Moore scored 16 points as the Dons raced out to a 36-10 halftime advantage en route to the Cloverbelt Conference-East victory.

Neillsville was led by Cameron Kennedy with eight points.

Neillsville  10  26  -  36

Columbus Catholic  36  23  -  59

Neillsville: Kennedy 8, Boyer 3, Hoeser 7, Zoschke 1, Erickson 2, Schultz 5, Kreitlow 3, Roman 7.

Columbus Catholic: Konieczny 9, Mauritz 2, Nemitz 1, Edwards 7, Moore 16, Jakobi 8, Olson 7, Kreklau 5, Becker 4.

Auburndale 57, Newman Catholic 49

AUBURNDALE - Alex Willfahrt, Caden Weinfurter and Mason White Eagle combined for 43 points in the Eagles’ win over the Fighting Cardinals.

Willfahrt finished with 17 points while Weinfurter and White Eagle both had 13 points.

Isaac Seidl led Newman Catholic with 22 points. Connor Krach added 13.

Newman Catholic  25  24  -  49

Auburndale  25  32  -  57

Newman Catholic: Bates 4, Pfendor 4, Krach 13, Seidl 22, Gustafson 6. 3-pt: Krach, Seidl 5. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 14.

Auburndale: Willfahrt 17, Weinfurter 13, White Eagle 13, Yeske 8, Scholl 3, Weber 3. 3-pt: Willfahrt 3, Weinfurter 3, Yeske 2, Scholl. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 11.

Almond-Bancroft 92, Tri-County 22

PLAINFIELD - The Eagles bottled up the Penguins in the second half, holding them to seven points en route to the win.

Ayden Phillips led Almond-Bancroft with 22 points. T.J.Lamb chipped in 16 points while Xander Miner and Clarence Pratt both scored 15 points. Brody Dernbach added 12 points.

Tri-County was led by Jairo Monroy, who scored 12 points.

Almond-Bancroft  57  35  -  92

Tri-County  15  7  -  22

Almond-Bancroft: Dernbach 12, Pratt 15, Lamb 16, Klismith 3, Phillips 22, Stiles 3, Omernick 6, Miner 15. 3-pt: Dernbach 2, Pratt, Lamb 2, FT: 13-17. Fouls: 11.

Tri-County: Baboin 6, Garcia 2, Rasmussen 2, Monroy 12. 3-pt: Baboin, Monroy. FT: 2-5. Fouls: 14.

Athens 67, Rib Lake 53

RIB LAKE - Connor Sheahan scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Fighting Bluejays to the win over Rib Lake.

Andy Schaer and Aiden Janke scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, for Athens.

Athens  24  43  -  67

Rib Lake  19  34  -  53

Athens: Sheahan 20, Schultz-Becker 10, Johnson 2, Schaer 17, Komarek 2, Janke 16. 3-pt: Sheahan, Schultz-Becker, Schaer 2, Janke 3. FT: 12-21. Fouls: 19.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

