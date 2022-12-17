PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope tops No. 5 Hanceville on the road 73-67, Lady Raiders roll 80-13

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders made the short trip over to Hanceville’s Lane Horton Gymnasium for a pair of county battles Friday night and both Good Hope squads returned home with big wins. The top-ranked Lady Raiders rolled past Hanceville 80-13 and in the nightcap, the Raiders knocked off No. 5 Hanceville 73-67 to add an impressive road win to their resume.

Good Hope 73 – Hanceville 67 (Varsity Boys)

Colton Lindsey got Good Hope on the scoreboard first with a shot down low, but Will Calvert hit a layup on the other end to put Hanceville on the scoreboard. Tyler Cone knocked down back-to-back floaters to make it 6-2, then Weston Hancock drilled a three from the left corner to push the Raider lead to 9-2 with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter. A three by K’mal Bell made it a 12-2 lead for Good Hope, but the Bulldogs got a little run going late in the first quarter as Zach Campbell hit a layup, then Braxton Broad drilled a trey to make it 12-7. Calvert added another shot down low to cut it to 12-9, but Bell got fouled while shooting a three and ended up hitting all three from the line to make it a 15-9 game going into the second period.

Lindsey hit another shot down low, then Bell knocked down a floater and Lindsey hit another shot to push Good Hope’s lead to 21-9 early in the second period. Campbell hit a three, then A.J. Wood grabbed an offensive rebound and scored down low to make it 21-14 with a little over five minutes to go in the first half. A three by Dakota Overton pushed the Raider lead to 26-16. A Broad made shot made it a 28-20 game with a little over a minute to go in the first half, but the Raiders ended up finishing the half strong. Bell hit a pair of free throws, then baskets by Jacob Haynes and Hancock gave Good Hope a 36-22 lead at the half.

A Campbell made shot made it 38-24 early in the third quarter, but a technical foul on Hanceville’s Will Calvert allowed Bell to hit two more free throws to make it 40-24. Brayden Harris, who was held scoreless in the first half, hit his first shot of the game from long-range shot and that started a little run by the Bulldogs as Campbell hit a layup and that was followed up by a huge and-one by Broad to cut it to 40-32. Back-to-back baskets by Lindsey pushed Good Hope’s lead to 45-32, but a basket by Noah Jones made it a 45-36 game. Calvert was hit with his second technical foul and was ejected from the game. Bell hit both free throws to make it 47-36 and Cone went the full-length of the court to hit his layup before the buzzer sounded as the Raiders took a 49-38 lead into the final period.

Another Overton trey gave Good Hope a 52-40 lead early in the fourth quarter. After an Eli Clements made basket made it 56-42, Wood hit a pair of free throws and Jones added another shot down low to cut it to 56-46. Broad hit a layup to make it 58-48, then later on, Harris’s second three of the game made it a 60-52 game with less than three minutes to go in the game. Another basket by Lindsey gave Good Hope a 62-52 lead, but Hanceville was not done yet as a floater by Harris and a Campbell layup cut it to 62-56 with less than two minutes to go in the game. Another made shot by Harris made it 66-60 with a little over a minute to go in the contest, but a made basket by Lindsey and a Hancock free throw increased the Raider lead to 69-60 with 42 seconds left to go in the game. Good Hope would end up holding off Hanceville at the end as they picked up a 73-67 win on the road.

Bell finished with a game-high 25 points for Good Hope (9-3). Lindsey added 16 points. Cone ended up with 10 points, while Hancock added nine points. For Hanceville (11-2), Campbell finished with 22 points. Broad ended up with 12 points, while Harris ended up with 10 points.

Good Hope 80 – Hanceville 13 (Varsity Girls)

Good Hope got off to a very fast start against Hanceville as two quick steals turned into five straight points for Bailey Tetro. Heather Tetro drilled a three to make it 8-0, then a basket down low by Rudi Derrick, followed by threes from Ivey Maddox and Heather Tetro quickly made it 16-0. A Kate Sterling jumper put Hanceville on the scoreboard, then later on, an Aaliyah Twitty three made it 21-5. Derrick and Charly Johnson scored the final 12 points of the quarter to take a commanding 33-5 lead into the second quarter.

Emma Thompson knocked down a three, Bailey Keef hit a basket down low, and Maddox added another trey to push the Lady Raider lead to 41-5. Another Thompson trey, followed by back-to-back baskets by Derrick made it 48-5 and Good Hope would take a 52-11 lead into the half. The second half was more of the same as Good Hope dominated on both sides of the ball and the bench players contributed in a big way. The Lady Raiders won the game in dominating fashion over the Lady Bulldogs, 80-13.

Nearly every player found the scoring column for Good Hope (12-0). Derrick led the way with 17 points. Thompson added 12 points. Bailey Tetro ended up with 11 points. Bailey Keef finished with 10 points, while Maddox and Johnson each added nine points. For Hanceville (1-13), Sterling finished with four points, while Savana McAnnally, Twitty and Katelyn Boyd each added three points.

Good Hope will head back home to take on Fairview Tuesday in a pair of huge county games, while Hanceville will travel to take on Holly Pond for a big county matchup Thursday night.

