ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope tops No. 5 Hanceville on the road 73-67, Lady Raiders roll 80-13

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dUm3_0jlhbqev00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders made the short trip over to Hanceville’s Lane Horton Gymnasium for a pair of county battles Friday night and both Good Hope squads returned home with big wins. The top-ranked Lady Raiders rolled past Hanceville 80-13 and in the nightcap, the Raiders knocked off No. 5 Hanceville 73-67 to add an impressive road win to their resume.

Good Hope 73 – Hanceville 67 (Varsity Boys)

Colton Lindsey got Good Hope on the scoreboard first with a shot down low, but Will Calvert hit a layup on the other end to put Hanceville on the scoreboard. Tyler Cone knocked down back-to-back floaters to make it 6-2, then Weston Hancock drilled a three from the left corner to push the Raider lead to 9-2 with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter. A three by K’mal Bell made it a 12-2 lead for Good Hope, but the Bulldogs got a little run going late in the first quarter as Zach Campbell hit a layup, then Braxton Broad drilled a trey to make it 12-7. Calvert added another shot down low to cut it to 12-9, but Bell got fouled while shooting a three and ended up hitting all three from the line to make it a 15-9 game going into the second period.

Lindsey hit another shot down low, then Bell knocked down a floater and Lindsey hit another shot to push Good Hope’s lead to 21-9 early in the second period. Campbell hit a three, then A.J. Wood grabbed an offensive rebound and scored down low to make it 21-14 with a little over five minutes to go in the first half. A three by Dakota Overton pushed the Raider lead to 26-16. A Broad made shot made it a 28-20 game with a little over a minute to go in the first half, but the Raiders ended up finishing the half strong. Bell hit a pair of free throws, then baskets by Jacob Haynes and Hancock gave Good Hope a 36-22 lead at the half.

A Campbell made shot made it 38-24 early in the third quarter, but a technical foul on Hanceville’s Will Calvert allowed Bell to hit two more free throws to make it 40-24. Brayden Harris, who was held scoreless in the first half, hit his first shot of the game from long-range shot and that started a little run by the Bulldogs as Campbell hit a layup and that was followed up by a huge and-one by Broad to cut it to 40-32. Back-to-back baskets by Lindsey pushed Good Hope’s lead to 45-32, but a basket by Noah Jones made it a 45-36 game. Calvert was hit with his second technical foul and was ejected from the game. Bell hit both free throws to make it 47-36 and Cone went the full-length of the court to hit his layup before the buzzer sounded as the Raiders took a 49-38 lead into the final period.

Another Overton trey gave Good Hope a 52-40 lead early in the fourth quarter. After an Eli Clements made basket made it 56-42, Wood hit a pair of free throws and Jones added another shot down low to cut it to 56-46. Broad hit a layup to make it 58-48, then later on, Harris’s second three of the game made it a 60-52 game with less than three minutes to go in the game. Another basket by Lindsey gave Good Hope a 62-52 lead, but Hanceville was not done yet as a floater by Harris and a Campbell layup cut it to 62-56 with less than two minutes to go in the game. Another made shot by Harris made it 66-60 with a little over a minute to go in the contest, but a made basket by Lindsey and a Hancock free throw increased the Raider lead to 69-60 with 42 seconds left to go in the game. Good Hope would end up holding off Hanceville at the end as they picked up a 73-67 win on the road.

Bell finished with a game-high 25 points for Good Hope (9-3). Lindsey added 16 points. Cone ended up with 10 points, while Hancock added nine points. For Hanceville (11-2), Campbell finished with 22 points. Broad ended up with 12 points, while Harris ended up with 10 points.

Good Hope 80 – Hanceville 13 (Varsity Girls)

Good Hope got off to a very fast start against Hanceville as two quick steals turned into five straight points for Bailey Tetro. Heather Tetro drilled a three to make it 8-0, then a basket down low by Rudi Derrick, followed by threes from Ivey Maddox and Heather Tetro quickly made it 16-0. A Kate Sterling jumper put Hanceville on the scoreboard, then later on, an Aaliyah Twitty three made it 21-5. Derrick and Charly Johnson scored the final 12 points of the quarter to take a commanding 33-5 lead into the second quarter.

Emma Thompson knocked down a three, Bailey Keef hit a basket down low, and Maddox added another trey to push the Lady Raider lead to 41-5. Another Thompson trey, followed by back-to-back baskets by Derrick made it 48-5 and Good Hope would take a 52-11 lead into the half. The second half was more of the same as Good Hope dominated on both sides of the ball and the bench players contributed in a big way. The Lady Raiders won the game in dominating fashion over the Lady Bulldogs, 80-13.

Nearly every player found the scoring column for Good Hope (12-0). Derrick led the way with 17 points. Thompson added 12 points. Bailey Tetro ended up with 11 points. Bailey Keef finished with 10 points, while Maddox and Johnson each added nine points. For Hanceville (1-13), Sterling finished with four points, while Savana McAnnally, Twitty and Katelyn Boyd each added three points.

Good Hope will head back home to take on Fairview Tuesday in a pair of huge county games, while Hanceville will travel to take on Holly Pond for a big county matchup Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope downs Fairview 77-62, Lady Raiders improve to 12-0 with 63-22 win

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders returned home to D.E. Ryan Gymnasium Tuesday night to host the Aggies of Fairview and both Good Hope squads were able to collect wins on their home court. The top-ranked Lady Raiders cruised past the Lady Aggies 63-22 to improve to 12-0 and in the boys’ game, Good Hope topped Fairview 77-62 to remain unbeaten in county play. Good Hope 63 – Fairview 22 (Varsity Girls) Ivey Maddox drilled a three to get the scoring started for Good Hope, then Rudi Derrick added a basket down low to make it 5-0....
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State Diagnostic Imaging recognizes graduates

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College’s Diagnostic Imaging program recognized its latest group of graduates with its annual pinning ceremony.   “Today marks a milestone in your journey as radiologic technologist,” said Program Director and Assistant Dean of Health Sciences Jim Malone. “The fact that you’re here, that you made it to this achievement, it shows that you are gifted, serious minded, have promise and a purpose for yourself and your future.    “Wherever life takes you, wherever you may work, I know that you will be great technologists and will make a difference in the lives of your patients,” Malone added. “I...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Performers enchant in ‘The Nutcracker’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Under the tutelage of artistic director and owner Elaine Willingham, Cullman Ballet Theatre School and The Cullman Ballet Company presented “The Nutcracker” Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre on the Wallace State Community College campus.  “I want to thank the fabulous faculty at Cullman Ballet Theatre School and the wonderful dancers that auditioned and all the parents that volunteered to make this weekend’s production possible,” Willingham shared. “A very special thank you to the hard-working, sweet dancers of the Cullman Ballet Company that continue to always work hard and share their love of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville man dies in interstate crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville was involved in a single vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at mile marker 283 near Warrior on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:07 p.m. Varner was the sole occupant of the Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He died from his injuries shortly after the collision at UAB Hospital. No additional information is available at this time while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigates.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joseph James Glista, Sr.

Joseph James Glista, Sr., of Holly Pond, Alabama, entered into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the age of 77. Mr. Glista was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 30, 1945, to Joseph Glista and Lorraine Ruth Verbitsky. Mr. Glista served his nation honorably as a soldier in the United States Army. Joe was a Vietnam veteran, and his sacrifice and service to our nation is appreciated greatly. As a deacon and active member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church, Joe played the bass guitar many years, serving his Savior with the talents given...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1900, 1930, 1950

From the files of 1900  Vick Clark is among the clerical force at the Racket Store.  Ed Daniel has opened a restaurant in the old Speegle store building.  S.M. Allison has opened a jewelry shop, near the Bargain Store.  Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Heidelburg will leave the last of the month for Los Angeles, California, where they expect to make their future home.  Miss Hassie Mayo, who had taught school at Walter and Baileyton, died recently at the home of her brother, Thomas Mayo, at Walter.  William H. Waldrop has been appointed Notary Public in Beat 13.  Doctor James P. Moon and Miss Joe Ann Johnson were...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard G. Stimson

Graveside funeral services for Richard G. Stimson, age 82 of Tullahoma, Tennessee formerly of Hanceville, will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor John Jenkins officiating. Mr. Stimson was born in Anselma, Pennsylvania on Aug. 13, 1940, to Glen and Dorothy Hoyt Stimson. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville for over 40 years, and he also served as the Fire Chief at Hanceville Fire Department for several years. He passed away at his home in Tennessee on Dec. 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Dorothy Stimson; three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Myra Stimson; children, Shelley (Charles) Patton, Joan (Kevin) McCeary and Richard (Kelly) Stimson, Jr.; grandchildren, M. Curtis Doyle III, Jonothan Doyle, Rebecca Bingham, Brittany McCreary, Jessica Stinson, Jami Barnes, Forrest McCreary and Olivia McCreary; nine great grandchildren. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville in memory of Richard.
TULLAHOMA, TN
The Cullman Tribune

‘Coach has made a difference in me’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman.   The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11:  “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pauline Robbins Scogin

Pauline Robbins Scogin, age 79 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Pauline was born on June 24, 1943, in Atwood, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Old Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek. Brother Tyler Pendley and Brother Venlon Bradford will officiate. Pauline is survived by her children, Donna Frederick, husband Ken, Paul Scogin, Wade Scogin, wife Brenda, Jill Scogin Pendley, late husband Scott; grandchildren, Dara Williams, late husband Josh, Cody Scogin, wife Andashia, Tyler Pendley, wife Heather, Matthew Frederick, wife Savannah, Tori Beck, husband Skyler, Katie Davis, husband John; great grandchildren, Madison Williams, Drew Williams, Mattilynn Frederick, Mason Williams, Will Scogin, Jackson Pendley, Mia Frederick, Cooper Pendley, and Breakence Davis; brothers, Billy Robbins, Jimmy Robbins, wife Betty; and sister, Kay Lemire, husband Don. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Robbins and Gladys Robbins; one infant son; grandson, Andrew “Drew” Frederick; and siblings, Mable Holland, Norris Robbins, Junior Robbins, Christine Cornelius, Jerry Robbins, and Janie Grace.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vera H. Dryer Snoddy

Vera H. Dryer Snoddy, 94 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Vera was born on Jan. 9, 1928, in Huntsville, Alabama. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her cats and enjoyed traveling with her sister, especially taking trips to the beach. Vera attended Wallace State Community College in her 50s, where she received her Associates Degree as a paralegal. She remained in that field assisting her husband, Edd, for 25 years. Vera was always considerate of others and was an angel to everyone.  Visitation will...
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WSCC Sonography program pins more than 30 graduates

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Diagnostic Medical Sonography program presented pins to more than 30 students who graduated from one of the two pathways the program offers. Thirteen students completed the Cardiovascular Pathway and 25 completed the Abdominal/Obstetrics pathway.    Mattie Hice of Jasper, president of the Cardiovascular Class of 2022, addressed her classmates, faculty, friends and family who attended the ceremony held in the Bailey Center auditorium.    “It’s been a blessing to grow with these people in front of me and I truly thank God for all of you,” she said. “This rigorous 17 months have been worth...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Yeager

Graveside Service for Justin Wayne Yeager, age 46, of Baileyton, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Cemetery with Jerry Harper officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Yeager passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1976, to Jimmy and Judy Yeager. He loved Auburn, fishing, playing the guitar, and watching basketball. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Judy Yeager; sister, Jordan Yeager; and special cousin, Dylan Keller.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

County to supply extra garbage receptacles for holiday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sanitation Department will be setting up extra Dumpsters throughout the county on Thursday, Dec. 22, for the excess garbage that comes with holiday gift giving and packaging. Surplus Christmas trash and boxes are welcomed. These Dumpsters are not to be used for furniture and large household items. The Dumpsters will be hauled away on Tuesday, Dec. 27.  The locations for the Dumpsters will be:  Cold Springs School  8999 County Road 109  Bremen, AL 35033  Crane Hill Sheriff’s Office Annex  15095 County Road 222   Crane Hill, AL 35053  East Side Road Department  2883 AL Highway 69   Cullman, AL 35058  Good Hope Sheriff’s Office Annex  531 Good Hope School Road   Good Hope, AL 35057  Hanceville Civic Center  902 Commercial St.  Hanceville, AL 35077  Holly Pond -Old Shaw’s Restaurant  11495 U.S. Highway 278  Holly Pond, AL 35083  Joppa- Old hangar  8681 Alabama Highway 67  Joppa, AL 35087  Vinemont Providence Fire Station 1  535 County Road 1355  Vinemont, Alabama, 35179  West Point Town Hall  3990 County Road 1141  Cullman, AL 35057 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny S. Hinkle

Danny S. Hinkle, age 70, of Vinemont, Alabama gained his wings on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Danny was born in Langdale, Alabama on Sept. 23, 1952, to J.B. and Marianne Gillenwaters Hinkle. Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived life to the fullest surrounded by his family. He worked for 36 years for Willing Corporation and upon retirement, found his work passion, Storage Auctions. Danny and our daughter started a new phase by opening an Auction House that has kept them busy until his health declined. Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne G. Elliott; father, J.B. Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Chip Campbell. Memorial services for Danny will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Poer Hinkle; daughter, Katie (Corey) Hinkle Bowens; grandson, John Chipper Bowens; dad, Bobby O. Elliott; sisters, Kathy Campbell, Karen (Wayne) Poer; brother, Jay (Amy) Hinkle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Artena Stanley Hunt

Artena Stanley Hunt, 83, of Hanceville, AL, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and Gran and will be dearly missed by all. Artena was born on April 2, 1939, to Arthur and Ethel Stanley in Marion County, AL. She was third in the line of nine children. The family moved to Arkadelphia, AL when Artena was a child. At 14 years of age, Artena married Clarence Bobby Hunt and they were married almost 60 years until Bobby passed away Dec. 30, 2019. They had four children...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jamie Patrick Yarbrough

A memorial service is incomplete at this time for Jamie Patrick Yarbrough, 53, of Hanceville. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yarbrough family. Jamie passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Dec. 10, 1969. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Yarbrough; father, James T. Yarbrough; brother, Gary Yarbrough; sister, Linda King. Survivors include his brothers, Randall (Judy) Yarbrough, Jeff (Patricia) Yarbrough; first cousin who was like a brother, Michael (Brandi) Benjamin; nieces and nephews, Randy (Tammy) Yarbrough, Stacy (Chris) Ragland, Teri (Phillip) Tyree, Christi (Tony) Trevino, Jennifer Yarbrough, Kevin (Brittany) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Greaver, Garrett Yarbrough, Casey (Bambi) Marcum, Hilary (Mitchell) Thomas, Sabrina (Adam) Dunn, Briana (Kyle) Schuman; and a host of great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: L.C. Everett

Funeral service for L.C. Everett, 79, of Logan will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Zion Grove Cemetery.  Minister Barbara Trussell will officiate.  Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Everett family. Mr. Everett passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence.  He was born July 16, 1943, to Shellow Sherman and Dovie Irene Hanners Everett.  He loved fishing, hunting, working on lawn mowers and selling at trade day. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Shellow Everett. Survivors include his son, Kevin Everett; daughter, Angela Johnson (Tracy Hulsey); brother, Sherman (Jamie) Everett; sister, Brenda Carpenter; grandchildren, Kayla & Patrick Clowers, Zach & Kelsey Hancock, Robyn and Justin Roberts, Christian & Maresa Hulsey, Delana Everett, Devin and Hannah Everett, Destine and Zach Drake, Tuff Everett, Bella Everett; three nephews, and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Zach Hancock, Devin Everett, Justin Roberts, Josh Carpenter, J.D. Smith, Eddie Graves and Zach Drake.
LOGAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darlene Smith Blalock

Darlene Smith Blalock, 85, of Huntsville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 29, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Bell; brother, Terry (Shirley) Smith; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda) Hyatt and Casey (Molly) Bell; great grandchildren, Garrett Hyatt, Lane Hyatt and one great grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Lee Smith and Lois Dye Long; husband, Junior Blalock; daughter, Marie Sullins. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cullman City Cemetery.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wanda Jean Calvert

Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Calvert, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Waters officiating, interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calvert passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, to Edward and Lottie Baggett. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verley Calvert Sr. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tommy) Murphree, Verley Gene (Crystal) Calvert Jr., and Martha Wilbanks; grandchildren, Brent (Amanda) Daniel, Amy (Robbie) Feenker, Kayla (Ed) Bailey, Lindsey Murphree, Madalyn (Tate) Brown, Karsen Wilbanks, and Levi Calvert; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Deborah) Baggett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy