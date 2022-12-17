Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 50

GREEN BAY - Emmett Lawton scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Tritons erased a one-point halftime deficit to pull out the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Adam Guyette and Henry Weber added 13 points each for Notre Dame.

Leading the Hornets was Jack Thorpe with 23 points, while Sheldon Jean-Baptiste added 10.

Green Bay Preble 24 26 - 50

Notre Dame 23 34 - 57

Green Bay Preble: Thorpe 23, Jean-Baptiste 10, Michaels 5, Goebel 5, Cortes-Buenrostro 3, Gerard 2, Kugel 2. 3-pt: Thorpe, Goebel. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 21.

Notre Dame: Lawton 20, Guyette 13, Weber 13, Wall-Atim 7, Augustine 4. 3-pt: Lawton 2, Guyette. FT: 16-29. Fouls: 12.

Bay Port 88, Ashwaubenon 83

ASHWAUBENON - The Pirates outlasted the Jaguars to earn an overtime victory.

Jayden Hackett and AJ Lieuwen went a combined 6-for-12 from beyond the 3-point line, each scoring 20 points to lead Bay Port.

Blake Buchinger added three treys, finishing with 15 points, Vince Vandervest had 14 points, and Jackson Yanda contributed 10 for the Pirates.

Zach Kelly scored a game-high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting for Ashwaubenon. Drew Tomashek and Jayden Schoen combined to shoot 7-of-16 on 3-pointers to add 21 and 19 points, respectively. Jackson Sims rounded out the scoring leaders with 12 points for the Jaguars.

Bay Port 30 45 13 - 88

Ashwaubenon 29 46 8 - 83

Bay Port: Buchinger 15, Vandervest 14, Mas. Cornette 3, Hackett 20, Lieuwen 20, Yanda 10, Mad. Cornette 3, Draghicchio 3. 3-pt: Buchinger 3, Mas. Cornette, Hackett 4, Lieuwen 2, Mad. Cornette, Draghicchio. FT: 10-11. Fouls: 18.

Ashwaubenon: Tomashek 21, Uhl 4, Bostedt 2, Kelly 25, Schoen 19, Sims 12. 3-pt: Tomashek 3, Kelly, Schoen 4. FT: 15-22. Fouls: 14.

Xavier 65, West De Pere 49

DE PERE - The Hawks stayed perfect on the year with the Bay Conference win.

Tyler Brightman helped power the Hawks with 20 points, while Hayden Quimby added 12.

West De Pere was led in scoring by Ethan Heck with 11 points and Easton Deschane with 10.

Xavier jumped out to a six-point halftime advantage and pulled away in the second half.

Xavier 30 35 - 65

West De Pere 24 25 - 49

Xavier: Pfefferle 7, Quimby 12, Hehli 9, Krull 6, Twombly 9, Brightman 20, Hietpas 2. 3-pt: Quimby 4, Hehli 3, Brightman. FT: 13-18. Fouls: 18.

West De Pere: Jindra 1, Heim 3, Walder 7, Heck 11, Kirk 2, E. Deschane 10, Nordgaard 2, Baumgart 13. 3-pt: Heim, Heck 3, Baumgart 2. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 16.

Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71

WRIGHTSTOWN - In a closely contested game throughout, Wrightstown made enough free throws at the end to overcome a two-point halftime deficit and defeat the Foxes, handing FVL its first loss of the season.

Jack Hermann led Wrightstown with 22 points. Marshall Edinger added 13 and Shea Cavanaugh had 12 for the Tigers. Andrew Bousley led in rebounding with eight total boards.

Adam Loberger made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 31 points for FVL. Jackson Papendorf drained a pair of threes to add 10 points for the Foxes.

Fox Valley Lutheran 42 29 - 71

Wrightstown 40 37 - 77

Fox Valley Lutheran: Ferge 9, Knoll 5, Riesop 7, Loberger 31, Papendorf 10, Kraftzenk 7, Retzlaff 2. 3-pt: Ferge, Riesop, Loberger 5, Papendorf 2. FT: 8-18. Fouls: 20.

Wrightstown: Leitzke 9, Van Zeeland 3, Hermann 22, Lewandowski 6, Cavanaugh 12, Spees 7, Edinger 13, Bousley 5. 3-pt: Leitzke 3, Van Zeeland, Hermann, Cavanaugh, Bousley. FT: 20-29. Fouls: 20.

Denmark 53, Luxemburg-Casco 46

DENMARK - The Vikings trailed by six at the half, but outscored the Spartans by 13 after the break to win.

Cayden DeGrave led Denmark with 11 points and Jack Dewar hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 10 for the Vikings.

Jack Rollin had 11 points to lead Luxemburg-Casco and Lance Cherovsky added 10 for the Spartans.

Luxemburg-Casco 24 22 - 46

Denmark 18 35 - 53

Luxemburg-Casco: Schley 4, Parins 5, Bukouricz 2, Rollin 11, Cherovsky 10, Vandenhouten 2, Blohowiak 7, Guilette 4. 3-pt: Parins, Cherovsky 2. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 18.

Denmark: Perry 2, Miller 7, Ovsak 5, Derricks 9, Kapinos 4, Dewar 10, DeGrave 11, Malay 3. 3-pt: Ovsak, Dewar 3, Malay. FT: 12-19. Fouls: 15.

Menasha 46, Seymour 41

SEYMOUR - The Bluejays overcame a seven-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Thunder by 12 points in the second half to pick up the win.

Riley Yonker and Quinn Ludvigsen scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Menasha.

Seymour was led by Tru Cornell with 13 points. Kyler Marks chipped in with 12 points.

Menasha 17 29 - 46

Seymour 24 17 - 41

Menasha: Young 8, Yonker 13, Wienandt 7, Lockridge 4, Nsana 3, Ludvigsen 11. 3-pt: Yonker 3, Wienandt, Ludvigsen. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 10.

Seymour: DeBruin 3, Chinana 5, Jefferson 2, Volz 2, Cornell 13, Krull 4, Marks 12. 3-pt: DeBruin, Chinana, Cornell 2. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 13.

Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60

CEDARBURG - Drew Daoust scored a game-high 29 points and Taylor Schaefer added 14, but the Eagles couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs in the first-round of the Cedarburg Tournament.

Southern Door will take on Destiny on Saturday night.

Jacob Fries led a balanced Bulldogs’ offense with 16 points, while Jack Dykstra added 11 and Logan Zahour 10.

Southern Door 30 30 - 60

Cedarburg 34 34 - 68

Southern Door: Daoust 29, Peterson 3, Schaefer 14, Hawkey 7, Malvitz 2, LeGrave 5. 3-pt: Daoust 5, Peterson, LeGrave. FT: 11-14. Fouls: 15.

Cedarburg: Fries 16, Dykstra 11, Brown 9, Zahour 10, O’Neill 5, Holton 6, Adams 8, French 3. 3-pt: Fries 2, Dykstra, Zahour 2, O’Neill, Holton, French. FT: 14-17. Fouls: 15.

Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 56

BONDUEL - The Warhawks got outscored on three-point baskets 36-9 but managed to hang on to defeat the Bears.

Jaden Rice led Weyauwega-Fremont with 19 points. Ethan Marquette added 11 points.

Bonduel made twice as many 3-point baskets (12) as it did 2-point baskets.

Bonduel was led by Ryan Westrich with 12 points. Charlie Tauchen and Noah Weier both scored 11 points.

Weyauwega-Fremont 30 27 - 57

Bonduel 30 26 - 56

Weyauwega-Fremont: Meisenhelder 8, Rice 19, Kons 2, Arndt 9, Marquette 11, Dittmann 8. 3-pt: Meisenhelder, Arndt, Marquette. FT: 12-15. Fouls: 12.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Johnson 6, Margelofsky 5, Hartmann 4, Westrich 12, Tauchen 11, Weier 11, Schroeder 3, Bloedorn 2, Springborn 2. 3-pt: Johnson 2, Margelofsky, Westrich 3, Tauchen 3, Weier 2, Schroeder. FT: 8-9. Fouls: 16.

Sturgeon Bay 87, Sevastopol 38 (Thursday)

STURGEON BAY - The Clippers picked up their second Packerland Conference win of the season with the victory over the Pioneers.

Isaak Aune and Calvin Richard led Sturgeon Bay with 18 points. Garrett Ulberg added 16 points.

Nick Peterson scored 11 points to lead Sevastopol.

Sevastopol 17 21 - 38

Sturgeon Bay 53 34 - 87

Sevastopol: Peterson 11, Bley 6, Schuh 6, Delsart 5, DeYoung 4, Castillo 2, Lardinois 2, Mathwers 2.

Sturgeon Bay: Aune 18, Richard 18, Ulberg 16, Evers 11, Lettie 6, Anderson 5, Hubbard 5, Ayala 4, Fragipane 2, Tracy 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manitowoc Lincoln 61, De Pere 49

MANITOWOC - The Ships tacked a point onto their 11-point lead at the half to defeat the Redbirds by 12.

Laurin Hamann made three 3-pointers to lead Manitowoc with 18 points. Grace Fruzen added 14 and Nena Swoboda had 10 for the Ships.

Egan Bierowski led De Pere with 13 points.

De Pere 15 34 - 49

Manitowoc Lincoln 26 35 - 61

De Pere: Tassoul 5, Anderson 8, Wettstein 9, Chapman 3, Bierowski 13, Hafeman 8, Dugenske 3. 3-pt: Tassoul, Anderson 2, Bierowski 2. FT: 14-24. Fouls: 20.

Manitowoc Lincoln: Bolchen 3, Peterson 6, Fruzen 14, Dietrich 2, Hamann 18, Lehman 6, Swoboda 10, Kaiser 2. 3-pt: Bolchen, Peterson 2, Hamann 3, Lehman 2, Swoboda. FT: 16-25. Fouls: 21.

Seymour 61, Green Bay East 38

GREEN BAY - Salem Boyd scored 16 points and Corinne Setliff added 12 as the Thunder knocked off the Red Devils in Bay Conference play.

Jamaya Mariner led East with 22 points, while Hailie Gonion added 11.

Seymour: Rutter 4, K. VanDeHei 2, Boyd 16, Setliff 12, Krause 4, Miller 6, Hill 7, A. VanDeHei 4, Danforth 6.

Green Bay East: Gaytan 1, Mariner 22, Gonion 11, Hohn 4.

Sevastopol 53, Algoma 30

ALGOMA - Bailey Rikkola scored 24 points, including 15 in the first half, in the Pioneers’ win over the Wolves.

Sevastopol improved to 8-0 overall with the win.

Emily Kirchman led Algoma with nine points.

Sevastopol 28 25 - 53

Algoma 9 21 - 30

Sevastopol: Ka. Ranly 7, B. Rikkola 24, Ash 4, N. Rikkola 9, A. Schauske 1, R. Schauske 8. 3-pt: B. Rikkola 4, Ash, Paul. FT: 11-14. Fouls: 15.

Algoma: Zimmeman 5, Luedke 3, Panger 4, Slaby 3, Robinson 6, Kirchman 9. 3-pt: Zimmerman, Luedke, Panger, Robinson. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 18.

Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53

ONEIDA - The Wildcats held off a furious Thunderhawks rally to earn the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Lena raced out to a 35-15 halftime advantage, but Oneida Nation cut the deficit to single digits before coming up short.

Mariah Cloud poured in a game-high 28 points to lead Oneida Nation. Jaylyn Caldwell added 10 for the Thunderhawks.

Lena was led by Whitney Potter with 16 points, Eva Brooks with 13 and Natalie McNurlen with 11.

Lena 35 24 - 59

Oneida Nation 15 38 - 53

Lena: McNurlen 11, Lambert 2, E. Brooks 13, C. Brooks 9, Kolowski 2, Potter 16, Rabas 6. FT: 18-29. Fouls: 19.

Oneida Nation: Cloud 28, Caldwell 10, T. King 2, J. Danforth 2, M. King 5, R. Danforth 6. 3-pt: Cloud 2, M. King. FT: 18-26. Fouls: 18.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Menominee Indian 27

WITTENBERG - Reese Rogowski poured in 30 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the process as the Chargers jumped out to a big early lead and rolled to the Central Wisconsin Conference-East victory.

Faith Resch chipped in 13 points for Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

Menominee Indian 11 16 - 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46 23 - 69

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Rogowski 30, Linke 7, Salvesen 9, Stewart 2, Resch 13, Granquist 8. 3-pt: Rogowski 4, Salvesen, Resch. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 8.

Southern Door 76, Sturgeon Bay 37

STURGEON BAY - Regan Kasten had 10 points to lead the Clippers, who lacked the firepower to stay with the Eagles.

Autumn Rass added eight points for Sturgeon Bay.

Suring 51, Crivitz 35

CRIVITZ - The Eagles used a huge second half to pull away from a halftime tie en route to the Marinette & Oconto Conference victory.

Christine Sleeter led the way for Suring with 18 points, while Bunny Cramer added 11.

Lucy Gruszynski led the Wolverines with 12 points.

Suring 24 27 - 51

Crivitz 24 11 - 35

Suring: Bailey 8, Bunny Cramer 11, Kristof 3, Otradovec 3, Sleeter 18, Birdee Cramer 6, VanRens 2. 3-pt: Bailey, Bunny Cramer, Kristof, Otradovec. FT: 11-14. Fouls: 18.

Crivitz: Gruszynski 12, Caine 2, Tracy 7, Werner 2, Franzmeier 2, K. Pusick 7, M. Pusick 3. 3-pt: Gruszynski, Tracy, K. Pusick. FT: 8-21. Fouls: 22.

Peshtigo 75, Gibraltar 57

GIBRALTAR - The Bulldogs built a 22-point halftime lead and coasted the rest of the way to defeat the Vikings.

Akira Smalls made three 3-pointers to lead Peshtigo with 20 points. Brooklyn Phillips added four triples to finish with 17, Rylie Ellie added 15, and Jaci Tonn had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Andie Schar scored a game-high 21 points for Gibraltar and Mikala Gorham tacked on 12. Colleen Carlisle and Betsy Lecy each added 10 points for the Vikings.

Peshtigo 45 30 - 75

Gibraltar 23 34 - 57

Peshtigo: Ellie 15, Phillips 17, Tonn 12, Peters 2, Brissette 7, Farghli 2, Smalls 20. 3-pt: Ellie, Phillips 4, Tonn, Brissette, Smalls 3. FT: 17-27. Fouls: 18.

Gibraltar: Carlisle 10, Alexander 3, Gorham 12, Schar 21, Chomeau 1, Lecy 10. 3-pt: Gorham 2, Schar 2, Lecy 2. FT: 17-27. Fouls: 20.

Niagara 42, Gillett 39

GILLETT - Josie Rock scored 17 points and Abby Wells added 12 as the Badgers held off the Tigers in Marinette & Oconto Conference action.

Niagara had taken a seven-point halftime advantage, but Gillett closed the gap late.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Carleigh Kaczmarek with 14 points and Cheyenne Krueger with 10.

Niagara 24 18 - 42

Gillett 17 22 - 39

Niagara: Lukowicz 2, Sanicki 9, Rock 17, Wells 12, Borchardt 2. 3-pt: Rock, Wells 2. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 12.

Gillett: DeBauch 4, K. Hansen 1, Fisher 4, Guns 6, Kaczmarek 14, Krueger 10. 3-pt: DeBauch, Kaczmarek 2, Krueger 2. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 14.

BOYS HOCKEY

Notre Dame 12, De Pere 0

ASHWAUBENON - The Tritons took a 2-0 lead in the first period and rolled to the win over the Voyageurs.

Brenden Gruber had three goals for Notre Dame while Michael McIntee had two. Other Notre Dame goals were scored by Joseph Coghlin, Ryker Thomas, Bryce Dahl, Hunter Bill, Keegan McCarron, Sam Kappell and Drew Schock.

McCarron, Bill, Schock and Nathan Antti each had three assists.

Anton Widas had three saves for Notre Dame. Keegan Handrick had 42 saves for De Pere.

Bay Port 5, Ashwaubenon 2

ASHWAUBENON - The Pirates snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period on a goal by Eliott Mikesch and went on the defeat the Jaguars.

Nick Voss had two goals for Bay Port, while Ryan Hilbert and Samuel Lyons had one goal each.

Samuel Lyons and William Lyons both had two assists.

Ashwaubenon’s goals were scored by Jackson Lampereur and Isaac Therrien. Anthony Steffen, Caden VanDuyse and Caden Czyzewski each had an assist.

Devin Rustlie had 16 saves for Bay Port. Lincoln Simons had 41 saves for Ashwaubenon.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Bay Area 2, Cap City 1

ASHWAUBENON - The Ice Bears used a pair of power-play goals to wipe out an early 1-0 deficit en route to the win.

After Cap City opened the scoring, Faye Brunke took a pass from Hannah Von Haden to get the equalizer at the 5:57 mark of the first period.

After a scoreless second, the Ice Bears took the lead at the 14:11 mark as Emily Bill found the net. Julianne Bradford and Claire Bradford assisted.

Anna Byczek made 10 saves in net for Bay Area.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area