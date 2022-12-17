Read full article on original website
Ursuline standout reaches milestone in Irish victory
Ursuline senior standout Terrance Pankey scored his 1,000th career point as the Irish topped Canton Central Catholic 57-50. Ursuline standout reaches milestone in Irish victory. Ursuline senior standout Terrance Pankey scored his 1,000th career point as the Irish topped Canton Central Catholic 57-50. Chaney senior makes things official with Big...
Farrell off to best start since 2013 as Steelers race past West Middlesex
For the Steelers, Nasir O'Kane had a team-high 24 points on the night. Farrell off to best start since 2013 as Steelers …. For the Steelers, Nasir O'Kane had a team-high 24 points on the night. Chaney senior makes things official with Big 10 champions. In 12 games this season,...
Ursuline volleyball standout makes family history
Ursuline's Trinity Lamb officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Central State University. Ursuline's Trinity Lamb officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Central State University. Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire. Campbell, Poland and...
Ursuline senior lineman makes commitment official
This past season, Frasco earned Division III all-state first team honors. This past season, Frasco earned Division III all-state first team honors. Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire. Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments helped Struthers at the scene. Newton Falls working to bring back police department.
James T. Robinson II, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Robinson II, 67, of Canfield, died Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born February 25, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of James and Evelyn (Clay) Robinson. He lived in the area most of his life.
Arlene Ruth Fisher, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Ruth Fisher, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls with her family by her side. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred...
Allan H. Knupp, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan H. Knupp, 84, died Monday evening, December 19, 2022 at Sharon Regional. He was born February 27, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Harold A. and Frances M. Enyeart Knupp and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Knupp was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard...
Nicholas Louis Pannunzio, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Nicholas L. Pannunzio Jr., age 91, who passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 with his family at his side at his home.
Larry Carroll, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Carroll, 80, shares that our cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother died on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Larry was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1942, to the late Lawrence J. and Darrold Carroll.
Ginger Lee Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ginger Lee Casey, 68, departed this life after a short illness on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center peacefully in her sleep. Ginger was born January 4, 1954, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William C. Howell...
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
Salem's defense stifles United in battle of Columbiana County powers
Abbie Davidson led Salem with a team-high 13 points on the night. Salem’s defense stifles United in battle of Columbiana …. Abbie Davidson led Salem with a team-high 13 points on the night. JobsNOW: Custom furniture store ready to teach right …. Yanni Kefalianos knows furniture. How to design...
Peter J. LoCicero, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter LoCicero, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022. Peter was born June 26, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of John and Elizabeth (Cecchini) LoCicero. He worked plumbing with his dad and as a mason. He attended both St. Brendan and Our Lady...
Antoinette M. Lonardo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 18, 2022 while surrounded by her family, a woman of character, intellect and humor, Antoinette Lonardo, 97, passed into the hands of our Savior. Antoinette or “Tony” as her friends called her, was born on June 8, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. As...
Frank Pondillo, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Pondillo passed away on December 18, 2022. If you knew Frank, you were a very lucky person. Words to describe him: kind, sweet, gentle, and soft-spoken, with a smile that lit up a room. He never had a unkind word to say about anyone.
Kevin Kenneth Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Kenneth Howard, 59, of Columbiana passed away Monday afternoon, December 19, 2022, at Mercy Health Youngstown. Kevin was born on October 15, 1963, son of Wilbur and Nancy Howard. He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1982. A loving son, husband, father and...
Judy Everson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven received a beautiful angel on Monday, December 19, as Judy Everson passed away peacefully at Masternick Health Care Center in New Middletown after a lengthy illness. She was born on October 11, 1945, in Salem, daughter of the late Olen and Beulah “Tad” Culbertson....
Earl Ducay, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Ducay, 67, of Poland, passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, while serving Mass at Our Lady Mt Carmel Basilica. Earl was born on February 27, 1955 in Youngtown Ohio, the son of John J. and Grace E. (Deramo) Ducay and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. He was named after his Uncle Guy Earl D’Eramo with whom he shared a birthday.
