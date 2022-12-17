More details involving three people accused of fraud and forgery, Grovetown police warn individuals of bank fraud

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRDW-TV
Deputies named in stun-gun incident that sent man to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the case of a man who ended up in a hospital after a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy used a stun gun on him. The details are in a brief report released Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Friday’s use of force.
WRDW-TV
3rd arrest made in the case of man found murdered at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a 24-year-old man found dead at Strom Thurmond Lake in August. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
Suspect identified in Aiken shooting that sent woman to hospital
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Wednesday identified the suspect arrested in a shooting that sent a woman to a hospital. Jovanni Frank Prysock, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in custody after a Columbia County hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. The crash on Columbia Industrial Boulevard happened sometime around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian’s family hasn’t been notified, so the person’s name is not being released.
WRDW-TV
Real-time crime center tracks down culprits in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than half a million dollars is going toward a project to track down criminals and bring them to justice. Columbia County leaders approved that back in August. We checked out the state-of-the-art real-time crime center to see how it operates. A video shows a suspect...
WRDW-TV
Online sextortion scams target Columbia County teens
EVANS, Ga. - There’s been an explosive increase in teenage boys being targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending sexually explicit pictures – including in the CSRA. The FBI on Monday reported the nationwide increase in sextortion scams, and it’s something the Columbia County...
Columbia County “Real Time Crime Center” now operational
APPLING, Ga (WJBF)- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is now able to track crime in real time. Law enforcement is now better able to respond to emergencies thanks to the new “Real Time Crime Center”. This new addition to the call center will allow police to respond to accidents and crime much faster than before. […]
State investigating after suspect tased by Richmond County deputies became unresponsive
An investigation is underway after a disturbance suspect who was reportedly tased by Richmond County deputies became unresponsive.
WRDW-TV
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart lane? No, deputies say
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies put out an alert earlier this week about a woman who took $100 left behind by a previous customer. Deputies say the woman went to the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway earlier this month and walked up to the self-checkout register, where a previous customer had asked for $100 cash back on her card transaction.
1 shot, suspect detained in shooting at Aiken home
A suspect has been detained after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken.
41nbc.com
Johnson County “Operation Sleighride” leads to drug bust, arrests
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with Laurens County deputies, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Corrections K-9 units worked together to put on “Operation Sleighride”, which resulted in 19 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests. The enforcement campaign was put...
wach.com
Deputies search for body of missing Aiken Co. mother of 4, following recent arrests
AIKEN, SC — Aiken County deputies are looking for a missing piece of a critical puzzle. Right now, a man is in jail charged with murder in the death of a mother of four. But, authorities haven’t found the woman’s body since she vanished in August. “We...
Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl pills found in home
Greenwood Police said they have arrested a man who was allegedly producing illegal drugs in his home.
WRDW-TV
Here's where authorities say a woman was shot in Aiken
The Olive Road bridge has been struck several times before, and it happened again on Dec. 20, 2022. Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley issued a memo about the 2023 Masters Tournament. Here's what it's about.
YAHOO!
Former CSRA Santa barred from associating with children
A former Columbia County teacher and CSRA Santa will not be permitted to have contact with children under 16 years of age after alleged misconduct with two female students at Evans High School. Gregory Steven Brooks, 65, is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by a person of...
WRDW-TV
‘I made a dumb mistake,’ Amazon worker writes in note on thefts
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at one of Amazon’s Appling facilities got caught shoplifting and wrote a confession promising not to do it again, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The crime was reported Friday at 2150 Discovery Drive, according to deputies. A loss prevention officer...
Man jailed on charges that he held SC woman captive for months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Waynesboro […]
WJBF.com
Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go
Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton …. Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. AU-MCG Food Waste Solutions. Mayor-elect Johnson is sworn...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
WRDW-TV
Second suspect suspect arrested in Burke County murder case
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a murder at an illegal nightclub in Burke County over the summer was arrested. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem. EARLIER COVERAGE:. Kelly was...
