The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
KGW

No, Congress can’t charge people with crimes

The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol voted unanimously on Dec. 19 to recommend criminal charges be filed against former President Donald Trump and others for their alleged role in the insurrection. After a lengthy investigation, the committee released a final...
KGW

KGW

