ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Portion of Loop 410 closed on West Side on Thursday morning

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 is closed on the West Side on Thursday morning due to San Antonio police activity. All southbound and northbound lanes of the highway at Highway 90 are closed as of 6:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off the highway. The Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks

SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Heating lamp for chickens causes house fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters. The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road. The owner of the home was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio shelters in need of blankets, coats as temperatures plunge

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio area shelters that help the homeless are in need of blankets and coats for this weekend and the winter temperatures ahead. Staff at the Salvation Army and Haven for Hope will turn offices and conference rooms into emergency shelters to get as many people as possible out of the cold weather expected at the end of this week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Antonio

There are many swimming holes in the San Antonio and the Hill Country region where you can cool down from the Texas summer heat. Whether you’re looking for a place to go cliff jumping, a lazy river for tubing, or a refreshing swimming hole – we’ve got you covered!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives caught in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested last week in San Antonio after being on the run for more than a year. Izeal Clevon Sullivan, 37, had been wanted on a parole violation warrant since August 2021, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County asked to weigh in on future non-connector road to SH 130

(Seguin) — Is there truly a public benefit for Guadalupe County to support the building of a non-tolled, high speed, east west connector roadway between SH 130 and I-35? That’s the question that seems to have resurfaced for the county following a request for such a road by the SH 130 Concession Company. The company is in charge of the operation and maintenance of 41 miles of State Highway 130 between Mustang Ridge and Seguin.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy