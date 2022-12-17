Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
City and county officials warn San Antonio residents to be ready for this week's freeze
The city and county will open seven warming centers to offer short-term emergency shelter.
KSAT 12
Portion of Loop 410 closed on West Side on Thursday morning
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 is closed on the West Side on Thursday morning due to San Antonio police activity. All southbound and northbound lanes of the highway at Highway 90 are closed as of 6:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off the highway. The Texas...
KSAT 12
10 places to order tamales for the holidays on the South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. San Antonio surely likes to include tamales in their holiday festivities but the...
KSAT 12
5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks
SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
KSAT 12
Heating lamp for chickens causes house fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters. The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road. The owner of the home was...
Unfinished pools leave San Antonio families drowning in debt
SAN ANTONIO — Navy veteran Kerry Williams said she paid half the money for her pool and patio a year ago. All she has is a muddy hole. “It’s just the pit of despair and sadness,” said Williams as she looked from her porch out over the large hole in her backyard.
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
KSAT 12
Family briefly stuck in backyard during fire at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a North Side home briefly kept a family trapped in their backyard overnight. San Antonio firefighters said the overhang of the front porch at a home in the 1500 block of Lee Hall caught on fire at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire had...
20 restaurants that will be open on Christmas around San Antonio
Don't eat fast food on the happiest day of the year.
KSAT 12
San Antonio shelters in need of blankets, coats as temperatures plunge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio area shelters that help the homeless are in need of blankets and coats for this weekend and the winter temperatures ahead. Staff at the Salvation Army and Haven for Hope will turn offices and conference rooms into emergency shelters to get as many people as possible out of the cold weather expected at the end of this week.
San Antonio woman reportedly shot in head leaving Northeast Side bar
The woman is in critical condition.
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Antonio
There are many swimming holes in the San Antonio and the Hill Country region where you can cool down from the Texas summer heat. Whether you’re looking for a place to go cliff jumping, a lazy river for tubing, or a refreshing swimming hole – we’ve got you covered!
KSAT 12
7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast. The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive. Officials are asking those seeking shelter to...
KSAT 12
WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives caught in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested last week in San Antonio after being on the run for more than a year. Izeal Clevon Sullivan, 37, had been wanted on a parole violation warrant since August 2021, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County asked to weigh in on future non-connector road to SH 130
(Seguin) — Is there truly a public benefit for Guadalupe County to support the building of a non-tolled, high speed, east west connector roadway between SH 130 and I-35? That’s the question that seems to have resurfaced for the county following a request for such a road by the SH 130 Concession Company. The company is in charge of the operation and maintenance of 41 miles of State Highway 130 between Mustang Ridge and Seguin.
San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast officially canceled for 2023
Organizers of the event said the costs required to produce it have gone up.
Comments / 1