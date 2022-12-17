Read full article on original website
Dane Co. officials name woman who died in Verona crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona last week. Officials said Nichole Warner, 35, died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. The medical examiner’s office said it...
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
We're working to bring you the latest before you head out the door. Leading up to the Thursday and Friday snow, drivers are prepping trucks and getting ready for a busy weekend. Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm. Updated: 8 hours ago. State officials warned Wisconsinites against traveling during...
Fitchburg man sentenced for 2020 shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was sentenced for a shots fired incident that occurred in 2020, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday. Juwan Wilson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and two years of extended supervision after he was found guilty on charges related to a 2020 shots fired incident in Fitchburg.
Scam callers impersonating Rock Co. officials reported
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents Monday that it would not call people asking for money after several scam calls have been made by someone posing as a law enforcement official. According to the sheriff’s office, there have been several calls made where...
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died.
Dane Co. executive, sheriff urge action on jail consolidation project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of decisions county supervisors may make in the days ahead, top Dane Co. officials say delays are costing taxpayers in the decade-long jail consolidation project. In an effort to fund the new six-story, 825-bed jail, County Executive Joe Parisi described two options the Board of...
Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead in vehicle fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the woman who was found dead following a vehicle fire earlier this month as a McFarland resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Mary Frahm, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Her cause and manner of death are still being determined, officials noted.
Ill. man allegedly hits woman, wouldn’t let her leave Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man is accused of striking a woman and refusing to let her leave a downtown Madison hotel room early Friday morning. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators that she recently met the 35-year-old suspect on a social media dating app and came from out of state to see the Illinois man in Madison.
Jefferson Co. deputy released from hospital after his squad was struck on I-94
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Jefferson County deputy that was hit by a vehicle while in his squad car has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home for the holidays, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The agency released photos of the wreck Tuesday...
MPD: Suspect pretended to help victim of medical emergency, stole cash instead
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man stole cash from a person experiencing a medical emergency on the city’s north side. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at a Kwik Trip in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue. An employee told officers that a customer suffered a significant medical event while withdrawing money from an ATM. Kwik Trip...
Rayshawn Smith sentenced to life for murder of Ashley Hardin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, 46, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin. Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during […]
Suspect stole cash from victim suffering medical emergency, MPD alleges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was already on bail for a string of robberies allegedly used a medical emergency experienced by a person at a Madison convenience store to steal money from the victim. A store employee told Madison Police Dept. investigators the victim had just finished withdrawing...
Freeport drug dealer sentenced to 9 years in federal prison
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tristan “Whip” Euell, 39, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison last week for trafficking heroin. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Euell admitted to distributing heroin in Freeport in 2017. He was arrested in a 2018 drug bust that netted five other suspects, during which investigators seized guns, […]
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace. According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m....
Woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for 2021 wrong-way crash death in Monroe County
42-year-old Carrie Herbst was sentenced Friday, according to the Monroe County DA.
Woman faces hit-and-run, OWI charge after crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman who they said was driving under the influence and fled a crash on the city’s east side. Officers were sent to the area of Pflaum and South Stoughton Roads just after 4 p.m. Monday after the crash was reported. The other person involved in the crash was uninjured, but their vehicle was...
Dane Co. executive, highway commissioner urge caution ahead of possible ‘whiteout’ conditions
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. We're working to bring you the...
Madison police arrest man who hit woman, blocked her from leaving hotel room
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Friday after they said he hit a woman and blocked her from leaving a hotel room. Officers were sent to a hotel on West Dayton Street just after 12:30 p.m. The woman told police she was visiting the man, a 35-year-old from Illinois, after the two met on an online dating app....
Rockford man sentenced to prison for abuse, disfigurement of his ex-wife
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after repeatedly abusing and disfiguring his ex-wife, and destroying her motorcycle. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Lucas Northcott, 44, beat his ex, cut her hair, and tattooed her body, resulting in permanent disfigurement, over the course of […]
Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.
