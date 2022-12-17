ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials name woman who died in Verona crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona last week. Officials said Nichole Warner, 35, died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. The medical examiner’s office said it...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire

We're working to bring you the latest before you head out the door. Leading up to the Thursday and Friday snow, drivers are prepping trucks and getting ready for a busy weekend. Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm. Updated: 8 hours ago. State officials warned Wisconsinites against traveling during...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg man sentenced for 2020 shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was sentenced for a shots fired incident that occurred in 2020, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday. Juwan Wilson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and two years of extended supervision after he was found guilty on charges related to a 2020 shots fired incident in Fitchburg.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Scam callers impersonating Rock Co. officials reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents Monday that it would not call people asking for money after several scam calls have been made by someone posing as a law enforcement official. According to the sheriff’s office, there have been several calls made where...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. executive, sheriff urge action on jail consolidation project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of decisions county supervisors may make in the days ahead, top Dane Co. officials say delays are costing taxpayers in the decade-long jail consolidation project. In an effort to fund the new six-story, 825-bed jail, County Executive Joe Parisi described two options the Board of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead in vehicle fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the woman who was found dead following a vehicle fire earlier this month as a McFarland resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Mary Frahm, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Her cause and manner of death are still being determined, officials noted.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Ill. man allegedly hits woman, wouldn’t let her leave Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man is accused of striking a woman and refusing to let her leave a downtown Madison hotel room early Friday morning. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators that she recently met the 35-year-old suspect on a social media dating app and came from out of state to see the Illinois man in Madison.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect stole cash from victim suffering medical emergency, MPD alleges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was already on bail for a string of robberies allegedly used a medical emergency experienced by a person at a Madison convenience store to steal money from the victim. A store employee told Madison Police Dept. investigators the victim had just finished withdrawing...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.
MADISON, WI

