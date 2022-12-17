Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
nbc15.com
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
nbc15.com
American Red Cross cancels holiday blood drives in Madison, Green Bay ahead of storm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross announced the cancellation of two of its major holiday blood drives Friday ahead of severe winter weather expected to move in. The holiday blood drives that were supposed to happen on Friday in Madison and Green Bay were both called off to consider the safety of the American Red Cross’ staff, volunteers, donors and partners. The organization noted that its donation center in La Crosse would also be closed Friday.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
nbc15.com
Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm
nbc15.com
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
nbc15.com
UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
nbc15.com
Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.
nbc15.com
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
nbc15.com
Dane Co. executive, highway commissioner urge caution ahead of possible ‘whiteout’ conditions
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter conditions we will see over the next few days in southern Wisconsin will cause for some difficulties on the road, according to the Dane County executive and highway commissioner. The Dane Co. officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how travelers...
nbc15.com
Madison, Dane Co. closes their non-essential services late Thursday & Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter storms imminent, both Madison and Dane Co. officials are making changes in their daily operations starting Thursday afternoon. In Madison, offices will close at 2 p.m. and staff will work from home for the rest of that day and on Friday. Because they will be working virtually, the city assured residents that they will be responding to phone calls and emails.
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
nbc15.com
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Lotus!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a new addition to the family this holiday season, and aren’t afraid to take on some kitten antics, look no further than this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week!. Lotus is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair kitten with butterscotch fur...
nbc15.com
Janesville, Beloit, other cities begin declaring snow emergencies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With three days of heavy snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures moving into southern Wisconsin, cities and towns across the region are bracing for the impact of the storm system. The latest projections, as of Wednesday morning, show the first flakes are expected to fall...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials name woman who died in Verona crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona last week. Officials said Nichole Warner, 35, died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. The medical examiner’s office said it...
nbc15.com
Signature bond set for Waunakee veterinarian charged with animal abuse
nbc15.com
Dane Co. executive, sheriff urge action on jail consolidation project
nbc15.com
MMSD board of education votes on the future of honors classes
nbc15.com
WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
