ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Second fatal fire in West Chester in less than a week

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, a West Chester resident has died after firefighters rescued him from a house fire. Arnold Little, 64, was pronounced dead at West Chester Hospital at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after firefighters pulled him from his home in the 9300 block of Canal Way, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton247now.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-675 North near Wilmington Pike

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centerville Police are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-675 North near Wilmington Pike. Centerville Dispatch says there have been no transports to the hospital at this time, but there are multiple vehicles involved. Calls started coming in at 5:18 p.m., according to dispatch. Dayton...
CENTERVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison

A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WOWK 13 News

Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Experts give tips to prevent frozen pipes later this week

It has been almost a year since greater Cincinnati has experienced highs drop into the teens, and that happened only one day back in January. Now, as we head toward the end of this week and into the holiday weekend, multiple days could feature highs in the teens and lows in the single digits meaning frozen pipes could become a more common problem.
WDTV

Cold and wintry weekend ahead for NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A blast of colder air plagues West Virginia through this weekend, keeping high temperatures in the 30s (lowlands) and 20s (mountains). Winds will remain breezy, and snow showers will be here and there through Sunday. Expect trace amounts in the lowlands, and up to about 1-2 inches in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more information.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy