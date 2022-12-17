Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a car into pole, ditch on Cox Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a car into pole, ditch on Cox Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Tylers Place Boulevard in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Tylers Place Boulevard in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Second fatal fire in West Chester in less than a week
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, a West Chester resident has died after firefighters rescued him from a house fire. Arnold Little, 64, was pronounced dead at West Chester Hospital at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after firefighters pulled him from his home in the 9300 block of Canal Way, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
dayton247now.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-675 North near Wilmington Pike
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centerville Police are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-675 North near Wilmington Pike. Centerville Dispatch says there have been no transports to the hospital at this time, but there are multiple vehicles involved. Calls started coming in at 5:18 p.m., according to dispatch. Dayton...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati power crews worried fierce winds could cause significant power outages
CINCINNATI — The best assessment Duke Energy spokeswoman Sally Thelen could offer Wednesday, 24 hours ahead of a potentially dangerous winter weather event, came down to one word: "tricky." "We know this is going to be a tricky storm for us," she said. "It's not going to be so...
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
Fox 19
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
cleveland19.com
How is he still alive? Ohio troopers release impaired driver statistics for 2022 (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released dash camera video of a driver who nearly killed himself in September, as a way to highlight the dangers of impaired driving. The video from Mahoning County shows an SUV all over the road, then off the road nearly clipping...
WLWT 5
Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison
A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
Will an intense late-week storm bring a white Christmas to central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air arriving at the end of the week likely ensures a white Christmas in central Ohio and virtually all of the Buckeye State. Frigid air will interact with a disturbance diving south across West into the southern Plains. An intensifying low-pressure system will move through the Ohio […]
Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WLWT 5
Experts give tips to prevent frozen pipes later this week
It has been almost a year since greater Cincinnati has experienced highs drop into the teens, and that happened only one day back in January. Now, as we head toward the end of this week and into the holiday weekend, multiple days could feature highs in the teens and lows in the single digits meaning frozen pipes could become a more common problem.
WDTV
Cold and wintry weekend ahead for NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A blast of colder air plagues West Virginia through this weekend, keeping high temperatures in the 30s (lowlands) and 20s (mountains). Winds will remain breezy, and snow showers will be here and there through Sunday. Expect trace amounts in the lowlands, and up to about 1-2 inches in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more information.
