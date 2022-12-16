Read full article on original website
Related
College Media Network
Surgical conscience model addresses moral concerns in medical settings
A UH College of Nursing professor recently researched and developed the Quintana Model of Surgical Conscience to assist medical professionals in understanding moral obligations in a surgical setting. To come up with this model, clinical assistant professor and certified perioperative nurse Danielle Quintana drew upon recent and historical scientific literature...
College Media Network
Model minority myth is harmful toward Asian Americans
The model minority myth only encourages casual racism against Asian Americans and belittles the racism they face in life. The controversy around describing Asian Americans as a model minority has existed long before this article, but not many people know why it is a myth and why it is harmful.
Comments / 0