‘I don’t know how to feel;’ Fairborn senior describes loss of fellow student killed in crash

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
FAIRBORN — A driver killed in a Beavercreek Twp. crash late Friday morning was identified as a Fairborn High School student, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli.

>>Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash

The driver, who has not been formally named by state troopers or the district, was the victim of the deadly crash on Dayton-Xenia Road and Trebein Road. The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. involving a Volkswagen Beetle and a dump truck.

A preliminary investigation found the Beetle was traveling east on Dayton-Xenia Road when it entered the intersection and was hit by a dump truck traveling south on Trebein Road, state troopers said in a media release issued Friday afternoon.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name was not released, pending notification of family and further investigation.

The tragic news spread quickly in the Fairborn community.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with people Friday night who describe the student as smart, a go-getter and well-rounded student.

He also talked with a senior who said lost her best friend and is still in shock over what happened. She spoke with Lewis because she wants people to remember who her friend was.

“I walked into the school and everybody that was still there for sports after school and everything, everybody was a mess,” said Haley Miller. “Everybody was crying.”

>>Xenia Police ask for help in identifying person of interest after gunfire hits house

Haley said her best friend touched so many people.

“It just really hit everybody really hard because just because of how involved she was and she knew everybody,” she said to Lewis. “I don’t know how to feel. I’ve never lost anybody this close to me before.”

Haley said the two grew up together and described her as a light at Fairborn High, a straight ‘A’ student and well-involved in school.

“We became captains together on the cross-country team, and from there, we hung out all the time, we did each other’s nails,” said Haley. “She was my person to go to if I ever needed somebody to talk to. She was just the person who could always make me laugh no matter what.”

The Fairborn School District said it will provide counseling during this time and that the staff, students and community are deeply affected by this tragedy, in a letter to parents.

“She was so ambitious and she would’ve gone so far,” said Haley. “I want everybody to take the light that she gave us and run with it.

Troopers tell News Center 7 two other teens were in the car and went to the hospital.

We do not know their conditions or if they are also Fairborn students.

The district will have a candlelight vigil Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairborn High School.

