Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Crossroads Mission opening doors for those who need shelter from cold temps
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the winter weather continuing to get colder, a local shelter is giving those in need a place to go. Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney is opening their doors to anyone who needs an escape from the cold.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island City Council votes on police chief, Conestoga Mall redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The city of Grand Island will soon have a new police chief. Mayor Roger Steele appointed Kevin Denney and the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to bring him on. "The attitude of the police officers is very professional and I just want to commend them...
foxnebraska.com
10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
foxnebraska.com
Public records reveal more on investigation into GIPS board member-elect's residency
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — We’re learning more about the timeline of events surrounding Grand Island Public Schools launching an investigation into the residency of board member-elect Katherine Mauldin. NTV News filed a public records request with GIPS for documents pertaining to the investigation and received those documents Tuesday...
foxnebraska.com
GI man arrested after aerosol duster cans, meth found in home with kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in the Hall County Jail after police say he had meth and more than 100 cans of aerosol duster in his home. Brian Hughes, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
foxnebraska.com
Barr Middle School student starts Sign Language Club
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For one hour every Wednesday, 11-year-old Ethaan Purvis stands in the front of the classroom instead of sitting behind a desk and that’s because he’s the founder of the Sign Language Club. He started it after being asked by friends every day how...
foxnebraska.com
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach
KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Comments / 0