GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in the Hall County Jail after police say he had meth and more than 100 cans of aerosol duster in his home. Brian Hughes, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO