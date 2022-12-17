ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
GI man arrested after aerosol duster cans, meth found in home with kids

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in the Hall County Jail after police say he had meth and more than 100 cans of aerosol duster in his home. Brian Hughes, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barr Middle School student starts Sign Language Club

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For one hour every Wednesday, 11-year-old Ethaan Purvis stands in the front of the classroom instead of sitting behind a desk and that’s because he’s the founder of the Sign Language Club. He started it after being asked by friends every day how...
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach

KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
