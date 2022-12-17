Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Leesburg Fairfield Local unloads on Manchester
Leesburg Fairfield Local showed no mercy to Manchester, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-17 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Manchester squared off with January 25, 2021 at Manchester High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Mowrystown Whiteoak could beat Ripley RULH
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Mowrystown Whiteoak needed to top Ripley RULH in a 57-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. The last time Ripley RULH and Mowrystown Whiteoak played in a 58-56 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.
Comments / 0