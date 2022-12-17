Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Austin apartment complex cuts water before freeze. Is that allowed?
An apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin will be without water over the holidays, according to signs posted around the complex. It won't be back on until 9 a.m. Monday.
First African-American Public Housing Complex in US Breaks Ground in Texas for Renovations
Renovations for the first African-American public housing complex in the United States, Pathways at Rosewood Courts, broke ground in Austin, TX on Dec. 15, according to CBS Austin. The renovations in the historically Black East Austin community are long overdue, as the price of rent and homes have skyrocketed. The...
Austin's 'Rain to River' initiative tackling water inequality
Austin leaders say they're trying to change what they call climate injustice. The KVUE Defenders took a look at the City's "Rain to River" plan.
What to do if your landlord or complex turns off water ahead of freeze, with no emergency or repairs needed
AUSTIN, Texas — Following Winter Storm Uri in 2021, landlords and property managers who experienced frozen or busted pipes and disrupted utilities looked for ways to keep this from happening at their properties again. With the anticipated cold temperatures and hard freeze expected this week, the same applies. However,...
Remembering Crumley Grocery in South Austin and its massive annual Christmas light display
AUSTIN, Texas — For several generations, it was considered South Austin’s best-known display of outdoor Christmas lights. The Crumley Grocery Store on Interstate 35 near Onion Creek shined like a beacon on cold winter nights as thousands of festive lights meant the holidays were here. In 1965, D.E....
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters this week
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it will activate three 24-hour cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness this week. Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said people will be able to go to the One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, to sign up to go to the shelters. Registration will take place each evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Austin Pets Alive! asking for extra fosters during cold snap
Austin Pets Alive! needs the community's help keeping animals warm during this weekend's big freeze.
City, state leaders prepare for freezing weather
Texas said the power grid is expected to meet demand this week. Meanwhile, the City of Austin will open cold weather shelters.
TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge
AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
Researchers at Dell Medical School, University of Texas use fitness wearables to study Alzheimer's
AUSTIN, Texas — Researchers at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin are looking into ways to prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease. They are studying ways to prevent delirium, which is a "decline in awareness, attention and thinking." The chair of Dell Med's Department of...
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Austin breaks ground on redevelopment of oldest African American public housing project in U.S.
East Austin's Rosewood Courts was built in 1939. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Rosewood Courts, an 83-year-old East Austin complex that was the first public housing in the U.S. for African American tenants, is on its way to being overhauled as an affordable residential district and historic site. Expansion and renovation work...
Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
Austin Pets Alive! asking for more fosters during cold weather
Austin Pets Alive! needs help sheltering dogs during this weekend's freezing temperatures.
Austin police search for wanted fugitive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding felony warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, APD said on Wednesday. He also has an active warrant for violating bond conditions, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
Can property management shut off water without repairs or an emergency?
Water at one Austin apartment complex will be shut off during the cold. But are management groups allowed to do that?
CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park
Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
