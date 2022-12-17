ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters this week

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it will activate three 24-hour cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness this week. Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said people will be able to go to the One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, to sign up to go to the shelters. Registration will take place each evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge

AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
AUSTIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police search for wanted fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding felony warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, APD said on Wednesday. He also has an active warrant for violating bond conditions, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park

Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
AUSTIN, TX
