AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it will activate three 24-hour cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness this week. Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said people will be able to go to the One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, to sign up to go to the shelters. Registration will take place each evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO