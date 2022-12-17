ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Zach Wilson is approaching second Jets chance: ‘Worst has already happened’

By Ryan Dunleavy
 5 days ago

Zach Wilson will get an unexpected opportunity to turn around his career and turn around the Jets season all at once.

Starting quarterback Mike White was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Lions because he has not been medically cleared for contact due to what he described as multiple consecutive rib fractures suffered last week against the Bills. Wilson, the supposed-to-be franchise quarterback who was humbly demoted to inactive third-stringer for the past three games, will be accelerated in his return to the field after the Jets scrapped the mid-week plan to make him White’s primary backup.

“This is just a great opportunity for him to get back on track,” head coach Robert Saleh said, “and do what we know he’s capable of.”

Saleh said the decision to elevate Wilson ahead of veteran Joe Flacco actually was made last Friday, prior to White’s injury. When the change took effect at Wednesday’s practice, it already was internally clear that White would be a long shot, so Wilson got “the vast majority of the first-team reps,” Saleh said.

Zach Wilson speaks to the media on Friday.
The news didn’t surprise the Lions, who prepared all week to face Wilson, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Zach Wilson now has chance to validate Jets’ decision on career-defining stage

Wilson stayed after practice Friday throwing routes with a practice-squad receiver, as has been his routine throughout his time running the scout team. The pressure will amplify against the Lions, when Wilson has to shake off any tightness or fear of making a mistake while operating on a short leash.

“The worst has already happened, right? For me, personally,” Wilson said. “I’m going to just have fun and whatever happens, happens. I’m going to do whatever is best for the team, and that’s out of my control if they make that change down the road.”

It might actually become a two-game (or more) reintroduction of Wilson. Losers of two straight and on the outside of the playoff race, the Jets (7-6) will play two games in five days, with a quick turnaround to face the Jaguars next Thursday. If the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft plays well in that stretch, maybe he regains his job. If he doesn’t, his future with the Jets over the next two years of his contract gets even muddier.

“Of course, the mindset has to be I’m going to do the best I can every play,” Wilson said when asked about trying to reclaim his position, “but I’m not going to go out there with any expectations of whatever. Like with winning and the playoffs, that kind of thing takes care of itself if you do the things you are supposed to do.”

After missing the first three games of the season, Wilson went 5-2 as a starter but completed just 55.6 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Poor fundamentals, especially out-of-tune footwork, played a role in his benching. Can mechanics really be fixed in three weeks?

“I don’t think it’s impossible,” Saleh said. “He’s had two of his best throwing days in practice. Practice, at the end of the day, doesn’t matter. We have to go do it on Sunday. He’s been doing a really good job finding completions and getting the ball where he needs to with accuracy. For him, it’s really just making the easy, easy, with regards to getting your feet in the direction they need to go, get your body set, and deliver the football the way he knows how.”

Wilson’s benching coincided with an apology to teammates for a comment made after an offensively challenged 10-3 loss to the Patriots in which he did not take responsibility for letting down the defense. Saleh does not expect friction to be a lingering issue.

“I was talking to some of the guys after that team meeting and we were like, ‘That would be tough for me to say right now and not choke up,’ especially after [my benching] was just announced,’” tight end C.J. Uzomah told The Post. “It went over really well, he gained a lot of guys’ respect and we are rocking with him. In general, we want him to succeed. We’re excited for him to put his best foot forward.”

