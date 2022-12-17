South Oak Cliff outlasts Port Neches-Groves to repeat as Texas high school football champions
Port Neches-Groves gave South Oak Cliff an early scare, but the defending champion Golden Bears didn't blink.
Down 17-5 in the second quarter, South Oak Cliff (13-3) scored less than a minute before halftime and kept the momentum going in the second half to run away with a 34-24 win Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Port Neches-Groves (13-3) was seeking its first state championship since 1973, but South Oak Cliff repeated as Class 5A Division II state champions .
The Golden Bears achieved the rare feat of scoring two safeties in a game, including one in the third quarter to tie the game.
The wheels started coming off for Port Neches-Groves with this pick-six by Texas commit Malik “Manny” Muhammad:
South Oak Cliff becomes the only Dallas ISD team to ever win back-to-back UIL football state titles.
The Golden Bears, loaded with big-time college football recruits , entered the game as the widely perceived favorites.
They're now 2-for-2 in state championship appearances after making it here for the first time in school history last year.
Check scorebooklive/texas later for a full report and photo gallery from the 5A Division II championship game.
Video and photos by Tommy Hays
