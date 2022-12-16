ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

utv44.com

Mobile adding second premier HBCU football matchup

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The inaugural HBCU matchup titled “The Port City Classic” will be played in Mobile in 2023. Full details have not been released yet, but tomorrow the Mobile City Council will consider a resolution to increase the funding for the game from $225,000 to $450,000.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama gets commitment from Mississippi high school safety Karon Weary

South Alabama on Sunday picked up a 2023 football verbal commitment from Karon Weary, a safety from East Marion High School in Columbia, Miss. Weary (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) committed to the Jaguars after taking an official visit to Mobile this past weekend. He also has scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech, North Alabama, Alcorn State and Jacksonville State.
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley

Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
FOLEY, AL
apr.org

Whiskey fans in Alabama line up for rare bottles

So, what did you do over the weekend? Recently, APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue visited the ABC store in Fairhope where rare bottles of Bourbon had people waiting in line for days. Fans of limited release whiskeys arrived as early as last Wednesday for the weekend release. They camped out in cars and RVs for bottles running over a thousand dollars. Some drink it, some serve it to friends, and some sell it. Thomas Lee and Heather Taylor say it was worth the wait…
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with murder of his cousin in killing near Citronelle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Chunchula man was arrested last week in the killing of a man found shot to death near Citronelle on Dec. 15. Drayson Stone Kelly, 25, was charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Gilbert Rudolph Bohannon III. Bohannon’s body was found off Smith...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Woman stabbed multiple times following argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed Monday morning. When police arrived in the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday, they found a woman stabbed multiple times after an argument. She was later taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Two men shot on West Collins Street

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, two men were shot in their car late Monday night. Officers responded to a call on West Collins Street just off Emogene Street in the Dauphin acres community around Midnight. Investigators say the two victims were leaving a house,...
MOBILE, AL

