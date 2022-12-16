Read full article on original website
Mobile adding second premier HBCU football matchup
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The inaugural HBCU matchup titled “The Port City Classic” will be played in Mobile in 2023. Full details have not been released yet, but tomorrow the Mobile City Council will consider a resolution to increase the funding for the game from $225,000 to $450,000.
South Alabama gets commitment from Mississippi high school safety Karon Weary
South Alabama on Sunday picked up a 2023 football verbal commitment from Karon Weary, a safety from East Marion High School in Columbia, Miss. Weary (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) committed to the Jaguars after taking an official visit to Mobile this past weekend. He also has scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech, North Alabama, Alcorn State and Jacksonville State.
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
Whiskey fans in Alabama line up for rare bottles
So, what did you do over the weekend? Recently, APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue visited the ABC store in Fairhope where rare bottles of Bourbon had people waiting in line for days. Fans of limited release whiskeys arrived as early as last Wednesday for the weekend release. They camped out in cars and RVs for bottles running over a thousand dollars. Some drink it, some serve it to friends, and some sell it. Thomas Lee and Heather Taylor say it was worth the wait…
Military veteran loses everything to fire in Pensacola
A military veteran lost everything to a fire Monday evening.
Lab mix Diesel looking for a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old lab mix named Diesel.
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay.
2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
Scrap metal dealers face charges in first Mobile prosecution under catalytic converter law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men next month will answer allegations that they illegally purchased catalytic converters in the first local use of a new law designed to stamp out the black market for the devices. Mobile police arrested Denis Ferhatovic, 28, of Auburn, Georgia, and Jasar Music, 40,...
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
2 men arrested for allegedly scamming residents in pine straw sales: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department said two people were arrested following nearly a month scam involving door-to-door sales of pine straw, according to a Facebook Post from the FHP. Jarel Farley, 26, and Stanchavious Turner, 23, both residents of Georgia, were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Farley is charged with two counts […]
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
Daphne Police arrest 2, search for third suspect in July murder of Sawaida Arnold
Police in Daphne say they have made two arrests in a July murder and are looking for a third suspect.
Man charged with murder of his cousin in killing near Citronelle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Chunchula man was arrested last week in the killing of a man found shot to death near Citronelle on Dec. 15. Drayson Stone Kelly, 25, was charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Gilbert Rudolph Bohannon III. Bohannon’s body was found off Smith...
MPD: Woman stabbed multiple times following argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed Monday morning. When police arrived in the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday, they found a woman stabbed multiple times after an argument. She was later taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening according to authorities.
MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MPD: Two men shot on West Collins Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, two men were shot in their car late Monday night. Officers responded to a call on West Collins Street just off Emogene Street in the Dauphin acres community around Midnight. Investigators say the two victims were leaving a house,...
