Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 16

LIMA — Area unemployment numbers dropped throughout area counties. Mercer County led the way with an unemployment rate at a low 2.0%, a drop of .9% from October, far below Ohio’s rate of 4.2% and the federal government figure of 3.7%. Allen County has the highest rate in the nine-county area at 3.3% despite a drop of 1.2% which is better than the 4.5% in October.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO