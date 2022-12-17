Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA's Freshman All American: HS Coach called his shot
Larry Hill knew what kind of player he had at Smithson Valley and couldn't believe how few schools were actually recruiting him. Sure looked like Trey was going to end up at West Point, but Coach Hill had a conversation with UTSA's Jeff Traylor, who just so happen to have a late scholarship come available. The rest is history. Trey went on to have an All American season, and he's still only 18 years old. Now some of those same schools that didn't want anything to do with Trey in high school are some of the same schools that would love to get him to leave UTSA. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
Missing Kirby teen has been found
KIRBY, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Kirby Police Department received several leads and were told the young boy was seen with a group of juveniles Tuesday afternoon on Foster. Police believe he may have been traveling away from Wagner and towards the Wal-Mart.
foxsanantonio.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
foxsanantonio.com
Sad 1-year anniversary of Lina Khil's disappearance marked by observance
SAN ANTONIO - The search for Lina Khil is still active even as her family struggles through the one-year mark of her disappearance from a Northside apartment complex. "It's very hard to know that she was playing on these steps, running up and down and those were the happiest moments," says Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight who has led several dozen searches for Lina. "She was playing with her brother and then tragedy."
foxsanantonio.com
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway following west-side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
foxsanantonio.com
Cities still searching for solutions to crime, police shortages
(TND) — Cities across the country are still dealing with an uptick in crime and break-ins in a trend that has continued since the pandemic in many parts of the U.S. Police departments have been dealing with staffing shortages in cities of all sizes for months as they struggle to replace officers who decided to quit or retire over the last few years. Some cities have seen huge increases in break-ins to businesses that have led some to close up shop or find a new location over concerns for their safety.
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 closed following incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
foxsanantonio.com
SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week
SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
foxsanantonio.com
Crystal's Cafe - known for their breakfast tacos - earns a perfect health inspection score
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate winner has been serving the north Zarzamora community for nearly 30 years. They're known for their breakfast tacos, and lunch plates, and for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. Welcome to Crystal’s Café open six days a week it gets started early. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
foxsanantonio.com
EXTREME COLD! Get ready for wind chills near zero
SAN ANTONIO - We are 4 days away from Christmas! Arctic Front Arrives Thursday. A HARD FREEZE WATCH goes into effect noon Thursday. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect until noon Friday. Wind Chills Near 0 expected. Most locations north of San Antonio will stay below freezing until Saturday afternoon.
foxsanantonio.com
45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023
SAN ANTONIO - One of San Antonio’s biggest and most loved events will not be happening in 2023. On Tuesday, the 2023 Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced the event won’t be happening but, “thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024. We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance.”
foxsanantonio.com
Man not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe
Police say a 64-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his 1930's-model Ford coupe in a construction zone in Boerne Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, just past the Hwy 46 overpass. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the side of the interstate bleeding from his head.
foxsanantonio.com
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
foxsanantonio.com
New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa
Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
foxsanantonio.com
4,500 local kids received Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army
SAN ANTONIO - Around town, Christmas wishes are coming true, thanks to the Salvation Army. The families of 4,500 local kids will receive gifts this year. Families will begin picking up boxes of toys and clothes Monday from the Salvation Army. It's all part of the Angel Tree program, which began way back in 1979 and has been bringing holiday cheer to families ever since.
Comments / 0