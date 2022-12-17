ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Olive, MI

Suspect arrested after holding relative at knifepoint in motel

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

GRAND HAVEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in custody after holding a family member hostage at knifepoint in a motel Friday evening, deputies said.

It happened at 5:20 p.m. at Courtesy Motel on Lake Michigan Drive near US-31 in West Olive, south of Grand Haven. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called to the motel for complaints of a domestic situation.

When they arrived, deputies found that a suspect armed with a knife had barricaded himself in a room with a family member. Deputies said the suspect was making threats and not allowing the relative to leave the room.

Eventually, negotiators with the sheriff’s department were able to get the suspect to surrender and let the family member leave.

The suspect was taken into custody on multiple charges, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

