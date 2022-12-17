Minnesota- The DNR has finalized an updated wolf management plan. This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001 and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes information about Minnesota’s wolf population, their history, changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status and more. It also has a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.

