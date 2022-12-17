Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday
The Red Cliff Junior Tribal Council and the Red Cliff Tribal Historic Preservation Office are teaming up to offer a winter wellness event December 22. Timber Ford of Hayward is hosting its second annual Canned Food Drive now through January 31. Northland High School Hoops. Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Red Cliff
Minnesota- The DNR has finalized an updated wolf management plan. This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001 and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes information about Minnesota’s wolf population, their history, changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status and more. It also has a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth International prepares for bitter cold weather ahead of holidays
DULUTH, MN -- As Duluth prepares for sub-zero temperatures later this week, Duluth International Airport is doing its best to keep things running smoothly ahead of the holidays. “[Our grounds crew] has dealt with large storms over the years, and they’ll manage this in stride as well,” said Natalie Baker...
northernnewsnow.com
New license plates introduced to raise awareness for missing, murdered indigenous relatives
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, in collaboration with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, launched new Tribal license plates at a ceremony held in Carlton Tuesday morning. The MMIR (missing and murdered Indigenous relatives) and MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous...
northernnewsnow.com
Dangerous travel conditions could slow down emergency responses
DULUTH, MN -- A winter storm just before the holidays will bring whiteout conditions and subzero temperatures to parts of Minnesota. First responders are warning that travel conditions could be extremely dangerous. “Sometimes it’s tough. You want to go and spend the holidays with your family or your friends. And...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
northernnewsnow.com
Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
northernnewsnow.com
Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers. Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County. “Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
northernnewsnow.com
City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
northernnewsnow.com
East Shocks Andover while Hermantown, Grand Rapids and the Mirage all pick up wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores from high school hockey across the Northland on Tuesday night. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
drydenwire.com
Charges Of Mayhem Filed Against Danbury Man
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges including Mayhem have been filed against Sheldon Thayer, of Danbury, WI, following an incident that occurred in November 2022 during which Thayer allegedly caused serious lacerations to an individual. This is the 4th felony case filed against Thayer in 6 months, including charges filed against him following a high-speed pursuit in June 2022.
northernnewsnow.com
New manufacturing program helps Superior students build their futures
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new manufacturing program within the Superior School District got a big boost Wednesday toward giving students real-world trades experience. Cenovus Superior Refinery donated $50,000 to the Spartan Manufacturing program, a new technology education class set to start next year. The money will help...
