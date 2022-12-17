Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Canton Utilities board member, 2 others arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County...
WTOK-TV
Mike Leach memorial service held in Starkville
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The late Mississippi State football coach is being remembered in Starkville today. The public memorial service for Mike Leach has brought in people from all over Mississippi. Former players, current players, and many more are sharing tributes to the late coach. The memorial service is taking...
WTOK-TV
Two former Yellowjackets, come back to campus to sign to continue their careers
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Two former Yellowjackets, returned to campus to sign to continue their athletic careers. Jamarcus Jones, who played at Mississippi Gulf Coast the last two seasons and Peyton Posey, who played at East Central will now be taking their talents to the next level. Jones plans to...
WTOK-TV
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Days after a Carroll County man was mauled by a pack of pit bulls, the dogs’ owner has been arrested. Caroll County Deputies arrested David Nicholas Smith, 44, on Saturday. He’s charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of...
WTOK-TV
College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
WTOK-TV
Mike Leach memorial service details
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service for head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12th. The memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20th at 1 p.m. inside the Humphrey Coliseum. IMPORTANT DETAILS:. Floral Tributes: MSU is unable to receive personal...
