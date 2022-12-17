ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Leach memorial service held in Starkville

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The late Mississippi State football coach is being remembered in Starkville today. The public memorial service for Mike Leach has brought in people from all over Mississippi. Former players, current players, and many more are sharing tributes to the late coach. The memorial service is taking...
College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
Mike Leach memorial service details

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service for head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12th. The memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20th at 1 p.m. inside the Humphrey Coliseum. IMPORTANT DETAILS:. Floral Tributes: MSU is unable to receive personal...
