How to create a Timeline Chart in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is quite powerful, though not on the same level as Microsoft Excel. Still, it is powerful enough for users to create Timeline Charts with ease, so the question is, how can we get this done?. Now, when a person wants to have an easy-to-read visual item that is...
CS:GO Voice Chat not working [Fixed]
If CS: GO voice chat is not working for you, then this post will be able to help you. CS: GO, also known as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooting game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. Some users have been complaining that CS: GO voice chat is not working properly. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this issue.
How to change Time Zone in Outlook
Microsoft Outlook for the desktop and web is capable of allowing users to change the time zone with ease. This is perfect for those who plan on traveling to a different country or within their own country to a location with differing time zones. For those using a mobile device, all you have to do is change the time zone on your smartphone and the Outlook app will adapt.
Failed to load PDF document in Chrome [Fix]
For some PC users, you may get the Failed to load PDF document error message when you try using the built-in PDF Viewer to open a PDF document in Google Chrome on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. If you have encountered a similar issue, then this post is for you! In this post, we offer suggestions that can help you resolve the issue.
Microsoft introduces a new Work Vertical feature to Windows Search
Microsoft has announced that a new feature is added to Windows Search, named Work Vertical. This search feature is available for users signed in with school or work accounts. Do not get confused with normal Windows Search as Work Vertical is different from normal Windows Search. New Work Vertical feature...
How to insert a 3D animated model in Excel
3D models are 3-dimensional objects, but did you know that you could insert a 3D animated model in your Excel worksheet? Microsoft Excel contains a built-in feature that enables users to insert animated 3D images on their spreadsheets, so if you have a chart in your spreadsheet, you can place an animated 3D model beside it to make it more unique to your audience.
TikTok app not working on Windows PC
If after you install the TikTok app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you notice that the app is not working on your device – with issues like the app closing every time you open it, comments on the app not loading properly, network connection issues et al, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
Event ID 86, CertificateServicesClient-CertEnroll [Fixed]
If the Event ID 86: CertificateServicesClient-CertEnroll keeps troubling you, then this post may be able to help you. When this error pops up, your device may shut down or freeze with a DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION Blue Screen. A notification highlighting the log name, source, event ID, etc., will also appear with the error message. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this error.
File format module cannot parse the file in Adobe Photoshop
When users try to open a file in PhotoShop, they encounter an error that stops them from accessing or editing the file. This error message often comes when the file is corrupted or incompatible. Following is the exact error message that the user sees. Could not complete your request because...
How to change Point of Rotation of Objects in Photoshop
Photoshop is a versatile raster graphic software from Adobe. They seem to have thought about everything that a designer would need. Every designer at some point will need to rotate an object in their artwork. While rotation can be done by using the angles in Edit then Transform then Rotate (choose angle and direction). Sometimes the rotation just needs to be between these angles and the rotation may not be very big. Maybe you just need to rotate around an object.
WhatsApp could not find a connected audio device or Your microphone is unavailable
With the WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows, PC users no longer need to switch to WhatsApp mobile to make or receive calls. If you get WhatsApp could not find a connected audio device or Your microphone is unavailable when you try to use WhatsApp on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 device, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we provide the most suitable fixes to this issue on your system.
Fix Xbox Payment Error Code 8012271F
Error codes are often frustrating and difficult to understand. It can be particularly challenging to decipher when it comes to Xbox payment error code 8012271F. This post will discuss the causes of Xbox payment error code 8012271F and how to resolve it. We will also provide helpful tips to prevent this issue from occurring again in the future. By understanding why this issue occurs and how to fix it, you can avoid the hassle of dealing with it altogether.
Internet Explorer can’t be found — Edge IE mode
If you are trying to use Internet Explorer Mode in Edge on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, you may discover that IE mode is missing, and you will see the message Internet Explorer can’t be found displayed in your browser. This post offers suggestions that can help you resolve the issue on your computer.
How to stop YouTube from translating Video Titles
Depending on how your YouTube account is set up, it is possible the popular video platform could automatically translate your video titles to a different language. The question is, how can one get video titles to show up in their native language instead? Now, whenever YouTube translates a video title into a language outside of your native tongue, it usually means you’ve selected the wrong location, the language in your YouTube settings or Google account is wrong, or it could boil down to your device, among other things. So let us see how you can stop YouTube from translating Video Titles.
Fix 0xC000021A Blue Screen Error on Windows 11/10
In this article, we will discuss the solutions to fix the Blue Screen Error 0xC000021A on Windows 11/10. The Blue Screen of Death error occurs when a user’s system reaches a condition where the operating system can no longer operate safely. The cause of the BSOD errors can be hardware or software faults. Hence, BSOD errors are serious errors and you should not take them lightly.
Best GIF Compressors For Discord
In this post, we will list down the best GIF compressors for Discord. Discord is a popular chatting app that allows you to chat with anyone through text, voice, and video messages. A majority of Discord users use GIFs in chat to express their emotions and jokes. However, those with a free Discord account often face difficulty sending large GIF files in chat. Discord put a restriction on the file size and doesn’t allow them to send files that are larger than 8 MBs (or 128×128 pixels). So users have to cut, resize, or compress GIFs before uploading them on Discord servers.
How to animate SmartArt graphics in PowerPoint
SmartArt graphics are a visual representation of your information and ideas. SmartArt graphics are used to communicate your important information by describing processes, hierarchies, and relationships so that your audience can easily understand. Did you know that you can animate SmartArt graphics in PowerPoint? Yes, in Microsoft PowerPoint, users can animate anything using the animation tools offered. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to animate SmartArt graphics in PowerPoint.
Fix Chunk Errors in Minecraft on Windows PC
Some users are facing Chunk Errors in Minecraft, where some part of the game is either broken or not visible at all. The error in question can be easily resolved by reloading Minecraft, closing the app correctly, and by some other methods mentioned hereinafter. In this article, we are going to talk about Chunk Errors in Minecraft and what we can do to resolve the issue.
How to add or change a Profile Picture on Twitch
Twitch is the best place right now to watch gameplay videos from some of the biggest streamers on the planet. Not only that, but users will have access to other entertainers as well, so there is a lot to take in. Now, when a person creates an account on Twitch, they are greeted with no profile picture at all. The question is, how can one change this Twitch profile picture to customize their account to fit their needs? Well, the folks at Twitch have long made this possible, and we’re going to explain how to get it done.
Best Sites to Download 4K/ULTRA HD Wallpaper on Windows PC
Changing your wallpaper is a quick yet energizing way to boost your mood and productivity with a personalized touch. Although, The latest windows come with plenty of fresh wallpapers. You can choose them from the Windows wallpaper library. However, that, too, gets boring and repetitive after some time. In that case, downloading new and refreshing wallpapers helps.
