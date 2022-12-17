Depending on how your YouTube account is set up, it is possible the popular video platform could automatically translate your video titles to a different language. The question is, how can one get video titles to show up in their native language instead? Now, whenever YouTube translates a video title into a language outside of your native tongue, it usually means you’ve selected the wrong location, the language in your YouTube settings or Google account is wrong, or it could boil down to your device, among other things. So let us see how you can stop YouTube from translating Video Titles.

17 HOURS AGO