LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama men’s and women’s basketball hosted West Georgia in a double header Sunday afternoon. The UWA women’s team would play first. The game was tied at half but the Tigers would be able to lock away a lead in the second half. Junior, Maryanne Logsdon, and senior, Bria Dent, combined for 45 points in the Tigers 61-47 win.

LIVINGSTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO