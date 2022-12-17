Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
411mania.com
Identity of Mystery Man with Swerve Stickland on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Swerve Strickland debuted a new group on AEW Dynamite, which included Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man, who then attacked Keith Lee. The mystery man, with face tattoos and braids, is former minor league baseball player Granden Goetzman. Goetzman has been training for a while at Jay...
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping
– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite Will Have A New Look In January
It was previously reported that AEW was likely to make production changes following the hiring of Michael Mansury as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. In an interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW TV will have a new look starting with the first Dynamite of 2023. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work
– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22
It’s the Holiday Bash and that means we are about to wrap up the year in a big way. That should make for a good week, but you never know what you are going to see around here. Last week saw Bryan Danielson seemingly line himself up as the next challenger to MJF so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
411mania.com
NJPW Replaces KOPW Trophy With A Championship Belt
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the KOPW trophy is no more and has been replaced with a brand new championship belt. The title vacates every year, so current champion Shingo Takagi will no longer have the title once 2023 hits. The new champion will be decided in the New Japan Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Brian Myers Reveals The Origins Of His Losing Streak Gimmick In WWE
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including his infamous losing streak gimmick. Check out some of the highlights:. On how the losing streak was accidental: “There was no pitch. So one day, I was on the road, and...
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Complete Results 12.17.2022: ICW American Deathmatch World Championship & More
ICW No Holds Barred hosted its Volume 39 event in Newark, NJ on December 17. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below. *Death Match: Hoodfoot defeated Abdullah Kobayashi. *Death Match: Matt Tremont defeated Tommy Vendetta. *Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Eric Ryan. *ICW American...
411mania.com
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson
– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:
411mania.com
Molly Holly Comments On Possibility of Appearing In 2023 Royal Rumble
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Molly Holly spoke about the possibility of making an appearance in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match. While she’s no longer an active wrestler, Molly has appeared in three Rumble matches so far. She said: “I told the creative...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and we have a new NXT Women’s Champion after last week (and a lot of headlines now that Mandy Rose has left). That’s been discussed frontward and backward, but this week we’ll assumedly see how they handle it on camera as Mandy’s Toxic Attraction sisters in Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne compete for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. Plus the New Day defend their Tag Titles against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Nikkita Lyons takes on Zoey Stark in a grudge match, Elektra López and Indi Hartwell do battle and more. Should be an interesting show, all in all.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
411mania.com
Various News: Video Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Main Event, Card For Tonight’s Wrestling Open
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Tonight’s Wrestling Open airs live from Worcester, MA on IWTV.Live tonight. It includes the following:. * Steel Cage Warfare Advantage: Brad Hollister vs. Bobby Orlando. * ??? vs. Ultimo X. * Best of 5 Series: Danny...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Gives Update on AEW Status
Jake Roberts hasn’t appeared on AEW for a while, but he noted that he’s still with them and up for whatever they want him to do. Roberts returned to working for AEW in November after dealing with some health issues, and he gave an update on his status with the company on the latest episode of his new Snake Pit podcast for AdFreeShows.
