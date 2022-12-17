Read full article on original website
mtsunews.com
MTSU Math-Science Education grad students, faculty grasp impact of major research conference
A major international gathering of educators interested in the psychology of mathematics education finally came to Nashville, Tennessee, attracting nearly 600 people in-person and virtually — and sponsored by Middle Tennessee State University. The 44th annual meeting of the North American Chapter of the International Group for the Psychology...
mtsunews.com
MTSU on WGNS: Business research and awards, permanent MT Engage, Black History Month events
MTSU faculty and staff members appeared on WGNS Radio recently to talk about business and economic research, the MT Engage Quality Enhancement Program and upcoming Black History Month events in early 2023. They appeared on the live “Action Line” program with host Scott Walker broadcast on FM 100.5, 101.9 and...
mtsunews.com
MTSU recognized nationally for excellence in enhancing women’s sorority experience￼
Middle Tennessee State University was among a select group of institutions recognized for excellence by the National Panhellenic Conference, the largest advocacy and support organization for the women’s sorority experience. Headquartered near Indianapolis, the conference earlier this fall announced the recipients of the 2021-22 College Panhellenic Association Awards to...
mtsunews.com
MTSU doctoral student wins American Chemical Society award for promoting women in STEM
MTSU Ph.D. student Nicole Gammons stimulates her mind with data-driven research as part of the Molecular Biosciences doctoral program, but her passion is collaborating with, coordinating and mentoring young women in science, technology, engineering and math. “By providing resources and opportunities to pursue STEM education for young women, I am...
mtsunews.com
BERC Housing Tennessee report: Signs of tightening economy in 3rd quarter
Middle Tennessee State University’s latest “Housing Tennessee” report shows a mixed bag of leading economic indicators, with home prices continuing their rise overall but declining numbers of single-family and total building permits along with drops in home closings may indicate a tightening economy across the Volunteer State.
mtsunews.com
Libyan grad student chooses MTSU for Fulbright scholarship placement
As a graduate student in the Master of Arts in International Affairs program, Esra Biala brings a special perspective to the Blue Raider campus. “I am from Tripoli, which is the capital of Libya,” Biala said. “Libya is located in North Africa, and I am an indigenous group of people there called Amazigh, and we have our language that is called Tifinagh.”
mtsunews.com
￼‘Joys of the Season’ marathon set for Christmas Eve on True Blue TV
Middle Tennessee State University’s True Blue TV will feature a 24-hour marathon of the 2022 edition of “Joys of the Season,” the annual holiday-themed arts special that showcases performances by College of Liberal Arts students and faculty. True Blue TV will begin airing the show at noon...
