As a graduate student in the Master of Arts in International Affairs program, Esra Biala brings a special perspective to the Blue Raider campus. “I am from Tripoli, which is the capital of Libya,” Biala said. “Libya is located in North Africa, and I am an indigenous group of people there called Amazigh, and we have our language that is called Tifinagh.”

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO