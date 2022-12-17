ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU recognized nationally for excellence in enhancing women’s sorority experience￼

Middle Tennessee State University was among a select group of institutions recognized for excellence by the National Panhellenic Conference, the largest advocacy and support organization for the women’s sorority experience. Headquartered near Indianapolis, the conference earlier this fall announced the recipients of the 2021-22 College Panhellenic Association Awards to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
BERC Housing Tennessee report: Signs of tightening economy in 3rd quarter

Middle Tennessee State University’s latest “Housing Tennessee” report shows a mixed bag of leading economic indicators, with home prices continuing their rise overall but declining numbers of single-family and total building permits along with drops in home closings may indicate a tightening economy across the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Libyan grad student chooses MTSU for Fulbright scholarship placement

As a graduate student in the Master of Arts in International Affairs program, Esra Biala brings a special perspective to the Blue Raider campus. “I am from Tripoli, which is the capital of Libya,” Biala said. “Libya is located in North Africa, and I am an indigenous group of people there called Amazigh, and we have our language that is called Tifinagh.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

