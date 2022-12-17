ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

bsallie1962
4d ago

It would be a great idea to allow the Hightower Rd. facility to be income based housing like many senior facilities but accommodate singles aging from 40-65 years of age. There are many empty-nesters that would love to downgrade and live in a gated community. Just something to think about as a way to add value to the city and a solution to inflation and other growing problems many Americans face today.

wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announces beating cancer

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced on Wednesday he won the fight against cancer in a post on the Bibb County Sheriff Office's Facebook page. 13WMAZ talked with Davis in February when he first announced he was diagnosed with leukemia. Sheriff David Davis has worked with...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Citizen group to protest Crawford County's School Superintendent decision

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A group of citizens in Crawford County are not happy with the school system's recent Superintendent announcement. The Crawford County School District announced last week their sole finalist in their search for the next Superintendent of schools. The county has named Anthony Aikens a sole finalist for the position. Aikens, if approved, would bring 24 years of educational experience in various instructional and administrative positions to Crawford County.
13WMAZ

'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

