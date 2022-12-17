Read full article on original website
bsallie1962
4d ago
It would be a great idea to allow the Hightower Rd. facility to be income based housing like many senior facilities but accommodate singles aging from 40-65 years of age. There are many empty-nesters that would love to downgrade and live in a gated community. Just something to think about as a way to add value to the city and a solution to inflation and other growing problems many Americans face today.


Macon group gives 50 bikes to Bruce Elementary School students for reading excellence
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is the season of giving. One Macon organization is gifting children with new rides. Students at Bruce Elementary School were donated bikes given by the 100 Black Men Association. They gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. One parent, Evan Knox,...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
'I was born to do this': Woodrow Blue named new City of Forsyth Police Chief
FORSYTH, Ga. — The City of Forsyth has been without a police chief for 4 months. In August, their former chief of 30+ years, Eddie Harris, stepped down. This Monday, Woodrow Blue started the job. Blue has worked in law enforcement for 43 years, and he has served as...
41nbc.com
Bruce Elementary students receive bikes donated by 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Bruce Elementary School in Macon received a nice Christmas surprise on Tuesday. The organization “100 Black Men of Middle Georgia” delivered more than 50 bikes to the students. They got to pick out their own bike and take it home for Christmas.
'Ready to face the future': Bibb County Sheriff David Davis celebrates beating cancer
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced Wednesday that he has beaten cancer. The sheriff was diagnosed with leukemia in February. 13WMAZ spoke with the sheriff Wednesday night, and he shared a message to folks navigating the same diagnosis. "I can't say enough about the outpouring of...
WMAZ
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
A state authority got millions to reduce poverty in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Has it helped?
Nancy Jo Cleveland never had so much space of her own. Apartment living was all the 34-year-old had ever known until last year, when she bought a bright pink house in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. “I’ve never lived in a house,” Cleveland said, sitting on the couch in her...
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announces beating cancer
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced on Wednesday he won the fight against cancer in a post on the Bibb County Sheriff Office's Facebook page. 13WMAZ talked with Davis in February when he first announced he was diagnosed with leukemia. Sheriff David Davis has worked with...
List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
41nbc.com
Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth. United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
wgxa.tv
Citizen group to protest Crawford County's School Superintendent decision
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A group of citizens in Crawford County are not happy with the school system's recent Superintendent announcement. The Crawford County School District announced last week their sole finalist in their search for the next Superintendent of schools. The county has named Anthony Aikens a sole finalist for the position. Aikens, if approved, would bring 24 years of educational experience in various instructional and administrative positions to Crawford County.
'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
Eastman couple invites public to view Christmas lights display
EASTMAN, Ga. — If it's a holiday tradition to stroll through neighborhoods looking for the best lights display, you'll want to make a trip to Dodge County. Amy Horton and Jay Attaway put this yard of festivity up year after year, and invite the public to visit since 2016.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/21/22
A Macon convenience store will no longer be able to sell alcohol. Bibb County calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous.
13WMAZ
