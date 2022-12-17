Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane's Production Is Down, But He Hasn't Lost a Step
Kane's production is down, but he hasn't lost a step originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Going into Wednesday, Patrick Kane ranked tied for 121st in the NHL this season with 22 points. His production is down, and it's very weird to see. But it's most certainly not because he's lost a step.
How Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Mental Fortitude Set Table for Game-Winner
ATLANTA — Ayo Dosunmu played a season-low five minutes in Tuesday’s road victory in Miami, moving from a starter to odd man out of a crowded guard rotation. Dosunmu didn’t pout. He persevered. Dosunmu’s putback of DeMar DeRozan’s long baseline jumper narrowly beat the buzzer Wednesday night,...
Blackhawks D Jarred Tinordi's Facial Fracture ‘Pretty Damaging'
Hawks' Jarred Tinordi's facial fracture 'pretty damaging' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers, Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi took a puck to the face and immediately went to the locker room, leaving a trail of blood on the ice along the way.
Ranking Value of Bulls' Trade Assets as Season Teeters on Brink
Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as season teeters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency.
Bulls Players Had Strong Exchange at Halftime of Loss to Timberwolves
MIAMI — Sunday’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in which the Chicago Bulls allowed 150 points in regulation for the first time in 40 years featured players engaging in strong exchanges at halftime, sources said, voicing collective frustrations. The incident drew the attention of the coaching staff,...
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Gives Update on Knee Rehab, Progress Made
Lonzo Ball's rehab timeline uncertain, but progress made originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's timeline to return from his latest left knee surgery in September remains as uncertain as ever. But to hear the Chicago Bulls' point guard tell it himself, he has made strides in his rehab,...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Stuns Hawks With Game-Winning Buzzer Beater
10 observations: Ayo Dosunmu buzzer beater stuns Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second time in a row, a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks was decided by a flip-in at the horn. But this time, by way of an Ayo Dosunmu buzzer beater, it...
Bulls' Alex Caruso in Concussion Protocol After Collision Vs. Hawks
Caruso in concussion protocol after collision vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso has entered the NBA's concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head/neck area during the Chicago Bulls' 110-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. The collision during which the injury took...
Bulls' LaVine, DeRozan, Vučević Respond to Reports of Team Turmoil
MIAMI — Loud music pulsated through a Chicago Bulls locker room celebrating victory for the first time in five games. Jokes flew. Good vibes abounded. Underachieving teams often create negative headlines, and the Bulls experienced plenty of them before their 113-103 victory over the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat. First...
Why Cubs' Defense Looks ‘Pretty Special' After Dansby Swanson Move
Why Cubs' defense looks 'pretty special' after Swanson move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just how good the Cubs' defense will be next season remains to be seen, but if you want to look ahead at its potential, start by looking up the middle. "There's nothing better than having...
Joe Kelly Picked Up Yasmani Grandal Amid Disastrous, Dark Season
Joe Kelly helped Grandal amid disastrous, dark season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst a dark, injury-ridden, powerless season for White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, he made a habit of falling into an abyss of frustration and emotion during the season. The veteran catcher strained his hamstring running to...
Bears Making Special Prepartions for Bitter Cold in Chicago
Bears make extra preparations for bitter cold this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are no strangers to playing in wild and wacky weather. In fact, they started the year in one of the craziest climates of the season when a deluge hit Soldier Field in the fourth quarter of the 49ers game.
Bears Place Jack Sanborn on IR, Ending His Season
Bears place Jack Sanborn on IR, ending his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s impressive rookie season is done. The Bears placed Sanborn on IR on Tuesday due to an ankle injury, and with only three games left in the season there’s not enough time for him to return to the field.
Dansby Swanson Felt ‘Called' to Cubs With Grandfather in Heart
With grandfather in heart, Swanson felt ‘called’ to Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before being introduced to Chicago media on Wednesday, new Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and his family had a moment to walk onto Wrigley Field and take in the ballpark. “I just looked at...
Justin Fields' Electric Plays Continue to Leave Bears OC Luke Getsy in Awe
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Almost every Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields does something that mesmerizes the masses watching. His latest “holy s—t” moment took place Sunday in the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Facing a second-and-27, Fields dropped back and immediately felt pressure from Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick on the right side. Fields stepped up and then shook off Reddick before taking off. The second-year quarterback shook linebacker T.J. Edwards and then weaved his way down to the Eagles’ 9-yard line.
Why Jack Sanborn's Impressive Rookie Season Didn't Surprise Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Jack Sanborn's rookie season officially ended Tuesday when the Bears placed the linebacker on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Sanborn was one of the lone bright spots for a Bears' defense that opponents have ripped to shreds over the second half of the season. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin took over as the Bears' starting MIKE linebacker in Week 9 after Roquan Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.
