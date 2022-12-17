ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Ranking Value of Bulls' Trade Assets as Season Teeters on Brink

Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as season teeters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios

Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Lonzo Ball Gives Update on Knee Rehab, Progress Made

Lonzo Ball's rehab timeline uncertain, but progress made originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's timeline to return from his latest left knee surgery in September remains as uncertain as ever. But to hear the Chicago Bulls' point guard tell it himself, he has made strides in his rehab,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Joe Kelly Picked Up Yasmani Grandal Amid Disastrous, Dark Season

Joe Kelly helped Grandal amid disastrous, dark season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst a dark, injury-ridden, powerless season for White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, he made a habit of falling into an abyss of frustration and emotion during the season. The veteran catcher strained his hamstring running to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Making Special Prepartions for Bitter Cold in Chicago

Bears make extra preparations for bitter cold this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are no strangers to playing in wild and wacky weather. In fact, they started the year in one of the craziest climates of the season when a deluge hit Soldier Field in the fourth quarter of the 49ers game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Place Jack Sanborn on IR, Ending His Season

Bears place Jack Sanborn on IR, ending his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s impressive rookie season is done. The Bears placed Sanborn on IR on Tuesday due to an ankle injury, and with only three games left in the season there’s not enough time for him to return to the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields' Electric Plays Continue to Leave Bears OC Luke Getsy in Awe

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Almost every Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields does something that mesmerizes the masses watching. His latest “holy s—t” moment took place Sunday in the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Facing a second-and-27, Fields dropped back and immediately felt pressure from Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick on the right side. Fields stepped up and then shook off Reddick before taking off. The second-year quarterback shook linebacker T.J. Edwards and then weaved his way down to the Eagles’ 9-yard line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Jack Sanborn's Impressive Rookie Season Didn't Surprise Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Jack Sanborn's rookie season officially ended Tuesday when the Bears placed the linebacker on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Sanborn was one of the lone bright spots for a Bears' defense that opponents have ripped to shreds over the second half of the season. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin took over as the Bears' starting MIKE linebacker in Week 9 after Roquan Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
