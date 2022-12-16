ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia schools to reinstate mask mandate after winter break

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

Philadelphia schools confirmed that face masks will be required for students and staff during the first 10 days following winter break.

Superintendent Tony Watlington said it was a "proactive measure" at a press conference Wednesday, per Philadelphia-area PBS station WHYY.

RETURN OF THE MASK? SOME OFFICIALS TALK MANDATES AS COVID-19 AND RSV SPREAD

"Many of us will be involved in quite a few social gatherings over the next few weeks," Watlington said in explaining the policy, according to the outlet.

Philadelphia schools have their winter break beginning Monday, Dec. 26, with classes resuming Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. From Jan. 3 through Jan. 13, masking will be required, following previously established guidance calling for mandatory masking "upon return from extended breaks and holidays when increased social gathering may heighten the risk of exposure to COVID-19."

The school district began the 2022-2023 school year with 10 days of mandatory masking from Aug. 29 through Sept. 9 but has been mask optional since.

Other major cities have discussed bringing back masks, with Los Angeles reportedly on the verge of reimplementing a mask and New York City issuing an advisory recommending the public wear masks indoors.

Most mask mandates were dropped nationwide in the first half of 2022, most notably with the federal transportation mask mandate being struck down by a court in April.

