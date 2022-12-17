ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $465M

By Chris Sims, Journal Star
 5 days ago

Interest in the Mega Millions jackpot is gorwing almost as fast as the prize itself.

Do you have your tickets ready?

The numbers are in for the Friday, Dec. 16 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $429 million, with a cash option of $231.0 million.

Powerball numbers: Results for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. No winner, jackpot climbs to $149M

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 8, 35, 40, 53, 56, and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

Nobody matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

One ticket purchased in California matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

How many numbers in Mega Millions do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball worth $2.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Mega Millions?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing grew to an estimated $465 million with a cash option of $250.4 million, according to megamillions.com .

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

  • $426 million — Jan. 28; California.
  • $128 million — Mar. 8; New York.
  • $110 million — April 12; Minnesota.
  • $20 million — April 15; Tennessee.
  • $1.337 billion — July 29; Illinois.
  • $502 million — Oct. 14; California, Florida.

Mega Millions numbers: Results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  2. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  3. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  4. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  5. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.
  6. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.
  7. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.
  8. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.
  9. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.
  10. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  6. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  7. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  8. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  9. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  10. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

