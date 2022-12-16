Read full article on original website
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Women's Health
Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux breaks his silence after she reveals she tried to start a family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: '👊 ❤️.'. His fist pump and heart...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death
A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Indian Woman Had Affair with ABC Host TJ Holmes Before Explosive Scandal with Blonde
In a very, very unexpected turn of events, Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes has found himself in even hotter water after reports have alleged he was sleeping with one of his ABC staffers, a producer named Natasha Singh. On Friday, Shine My Crown reported that the former BET host...
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Here's What Keke Palmer Had To Say To Trolls Who Called Her "Ugly" In A Makeup-Free Photo
"I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
